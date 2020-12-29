Everything you need to know about the Week 17 NFL playoff scenarios

The playoff jockeying will be fascinating. The AFC currently has five 10-5 teams playing for four spots, with a chance that an 11-win Colts team may not make it. The NFC, meanwhile, could see an 8-8 Bears team in the playoffs, and an NFC East champion with either six or seven wins.

The Patriots may have nothing to play for this Sunday, but don’t waste your day “spending time with family” or “going outside.” The NFL has a wild Week 17 on tap, with 11 teams fighting for seven postseason spots.

AFC

Already it is guaranteed that a 10-win team won’t make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 Jets. And if all five 10-5 teams win, the 11-win Colts won’t make the playoffs. Those are remarkable facts considering the NFL expanded the playoffs from six to seven teams per conference this year.

Only once since 1990, when the NFL expanded the postseason to six teams per conference, has an 11-win team not made the playoffs (the 2008 Patriots).

1. Chiefs (14-1, vs. Chargers): The Chiefs have wrapped up home-field advantage and the first-round bye. This home game against the Chargers is one of four Sunday that has no bearing on the postseason.

2. Bills (12-3, vs. Dolphins): The Bills have wrapped up the AFC East and don’t have a ton to play for. But they might need to win to stay above the Steelers in the standings (Buffalo has the head-to-head tiebreaker), and I’m sure the Bills would rather be the 2 seed, which could get them another home game in the Divisional Round. So expect them to play a full 60 minutes against the Dolphins.

3. Steelers (12-3, at Browns): Their big comeback win over the Colts took a lot of pressure off. Had the Steelers lost, they would have faced a winner-take-all game against the Browns for the AFC North title. Instead, they only have to worry about finishing as the 2 or 3 seed. They need a win and a Bills loss to jump up a spot, but they have already announced that Ben Roethlisberger will sit.

4. Titans (10-5, at Texans): Despite a horrible loss to the Packers, the Titans are still in the driver’s seat for the AFC South title. The easiest scenario is to simply beat the Texans and they win the division and the 4 seed. The Titans also win the division if the Colts lose. And they can still make the playoffs as a wild card as long as the Dolphins or Ravens lose. But the Titans can drop from No. 4 to 8 if they lose and the other four teams win.

5. Dolphins (10-5, at Bills): The Dolphins just need to win to wrap up a wild-card spot. They also clinch if any of the Ravens, Browns, or Colts lose. The Dolphins’ only issue is they’re facing a hot Bills team that has won eight of nine and will be motivated to play their starters and win.

6. Ravens (10-5, at Bengals): The Ravens are also sitting pretty, needing just to beat the lowly Bengals to wrap up a wild-card spot. A loss by either the Browns or Colts would also do the trick. The Ravens have won four in a row to save their season, but they might not have a cakewalk over the Bengals, who just beat the Steelers and Texans in consecutive weeks.

7. Browns (10-5, vs. Steelers): Boy, are the Browns lucky that the Steelers don’t have much to play for. Despite losing to the Jets, the Browns still control their fate; all they need is a win over the Steelers and they are in. A Colts loss also would work. But a Browns loss and a Colts win would put Cleveland outside the playoffs.

The Browns have made the playoffs just once (2002) since rejoining the NFL in 1999. But this could be the second time they miss the playoffs with 10 wins; they also did it in 2007.

Nick Chubb and the Browns are coming off a loss to the Jets. Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

8. Colts (10-5, vs. Jaguars): The Colts can still win the AFC South with a win and a Titans loss. And they can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by someone else. But they are the only team left that isn’t win-and-in. If all five 10-5 teams win, then the Colts are toast.

If the Colts don’t make the playoffs at 11-5, they can blame a Week 1 loss to Jacksonville, the Jaguars’ only win of the season. Every game counts.

NFC

The NFC race is on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Bears could make the playoffs with an 8-8 record, and the East is guaranteed to have a champion with a losing record.

It doesn’t seem right that an 11-win team could miss the playoffs while a six- or seven-win team will make it and host a home game, but the NFL owners want division titles to be a priority.

1. Packers (12-3, at Bears): The Packers have the NFC North wrapped up, and can clinch home-field advantage and a first-round bye with a win or a Seahawks loss.

2. Saints (11-4, at Panthers): The Saints have clinched the NFC South, and can win the No. 1 seed with a win, a Packers loss, and a Seahawks win.

3. Seahawks (11-4, at 49ers): The Seahawks have clinched the NFC North, and can win the No. 1 seed with a win plus losses by the Packers and Saints. The Seahawks, Packers, and Saints all play at 4:25 p.m., so expect all three to play their starters and go for it.

4. Washington (6-9, at Eagles): Washington wins the NFC East with a win, but misses out on the playoffs with a loss. No matter what, the NFC East champion is guaranteed to have a losing record, just the third for a division winner since 1990 (2015 Panthers and 2010 Seahawks, both of whom won their wild-card playoff game). Washington hopes to have Alex Smith back at quarterback Sunday night.

5. Buccaneers (10-5, vs. Falcons): Tom Brady and the Bucs don’t have much to play for, but a loss potentially could drop them to the 6 seed. The 5 seed is much more preferable, as the Bucs would get to play the NFC East champion (though Dallas is hot and Washington has a terrific defense).

This will mark the first time in Brady’s 20 years as a starter that his team opens the playoffs as a wild card on the road.

6. Rams (9-6, vs. Cardinals): The best game of the day is Rams-Cardinals; whoever wins gets in. But neither team may have its starting quarterback; Jared Goff is out with a thumb injury, and Kyler Murray is questionable with a leg injury. If the Rams lose, they can still clinch a playoff spot if the Bears lose or tie.

In their first meeting this season, the Rams brought down the Cardinals, 38-28, in Week 13. Christian Petersen/Getty

7. Bears (8-7, vs. Packers): They were nearly dead at 5-7 three weeks ago, but Mitchell Trubisky has caught fire, the Bears have won three straight, and all they need is a win over the Packers or a Cardinals loss to clinch a wild-card spot.

Of course, the Bears have lost nine of their last 10 to the Packers at Soldier Field, and the Rams will be starting someone named John Wolford at quarterback. But the Bears could conceivably make the playoffs at 8-8.

8. Cardinals (8-7, at Rams): That was a killer loss to the 49ers last week. The Cardinals can still get in the playoffs with a win over the Rams, but that’s the only scenario for them. Fortunately, they’ll be playing against the Rams’ backup quarterback — though that didn’t help them against the Niners.

9. Cowboys (6-9, at Giants): The Cowboys have finally woken up with three straight wins, and they can steal the NFC East with a win over the Giants and a Washington loss. But a loss to the Giants eliminates them.

13. Giants (5-10, vs. Cowboys): The NFL has never had a six-win team make the playoffs. But if the Giants beat the Cowboys and Washington loses to the Eagles, then the 6-10 Giants would win the NFC East and get a home playoff game. Of course, the Giants have lost three in a row and are scoring less than 9 points per game in that stretch.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.