Cam Newton got benched once again, and he couldn’t hide frustration with his play: ‘I just want to win’

“It’s extremely frustrating knowing what you’re capable of and having belief in yourself, but it’s not showing when it counts the most,” Newton said after an ugly 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

A visibly dejected Cam Newton couldn’t stop himself from venting Monday night, about an hour or so after yet another disappointing performance.

The Patriots situation at quarterback is as muddled as ever, with neither backup Jarrett Stidham nor starter Cam Newton giving offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (center) much to work with.

Against the Bills, Newton’s offense sputtered once again. The 9-yard touchdown Newton rushed for in the second quarter was the only time the Patriots found the end zone, and the first time they had done so in 24 possessions.

The Patriots generated little else, amassing 201 total yards — their second-lowest total of the season. Newton completed five of his 10 pass attempts for just 34 yards, and was benched in the third quarter for backup Jarrett Stidham.

“It’s frustrating,” Newton said. “It makes you mad. It makes you angry, knowing that, to be a trusted teammate, you first have to submit to authority and submit to what the coaches are asking you to do. I feel like I have done that.”

There had been some chatter surrounding the starting quarterback position now that the Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention. Given the continual offensive struggles, perhaps coach Bill Belichick would give Stidham, drafted in the fourth round two years ago, a chance to start his first NFL game.

Belichick didn’t, but midway through the third quarter, the 24-year-old Auburn product trotted out for his fifth relief appearance of the year. Why did Belichick decide to put Stidham in the game?

“To give Jarrett a chance to play,” he said.

And why at that point?

“We weren’t playing very well, so it was an opportunity to give him a chance to play,” Belichick said. “I mean, Cam did a good job for us. That wasn’t the problem. We were not very competitive in the game.”

Belichick once again seemed to come to Newton’s defense. He and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have repeatedly said Newton gives the team the best chance to win. However, after yet another blowout in which the team’s passing yards didn’t even crack triple digits, does he still plan to start Newton in the season finale next Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets?

“The game was over about 10, 15 minutes ago, so,” Belichick said. “We worked on this game. We played the game. We haven’t made any plans for next week, obviously. The game is 15 minutes old.”

So, how did Stidham fare Monday? Not great. His first drive was on track for a three-and-out, but a roughing-the-passer penalty bailed him out. His longest gain came two plays later, on a short pass up the middle to an open Jakobi Meyers for 22 yards. That drive proved to be his longest, generating 48 yards on seven plays, and still resulted in a punt.

Stidham’s other two drives were complete flops — three-and-out for four yards, and then six plays for 12. He completed four of his 11 pass attempts for 44 yards and finished with a quarterback rating of 49.1. His incompletions were a mix of pass break-ups, inaccurate throws, and throwaways.

“I think for me at the end of the day, whatever opportunity I’m given I want to try and make the most of it, whether that’s in the third quarter, in the fourth quarter,” Stidham said, echoing what McDaniels had said last week. “Whenever that is, I need to go out and make the most of it. That’s exactly what I’m trying to do.”

Stidham expressed confidence in his understanding of the offense, even though former quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch — hired Wednesday as head coach at the University of Arizona — noted last week that the backup quarterback rarely takes snaps with the starters during practice. Stidham noted he’s not focused on the division of practice reps; rather, he intends on making the most of any reps he gets, whatever the setting.

He did note the game snaps this season have benefitted his development.

“I’ve loved to get each and every opportunity that I’ve had,” Stidham said. “I wish obviously that they’ve gone better and we could put some more points on the board, but I think game experience, there’s nothing like it. I’m just going to continue to grind and work my butt off every single week and just be ready for whatever opportunity that I get.”

As for Week 17?

“I think everybody in the game of football wants to be playing every single week,” he said. “Yeah, I would absolutely love to have that opportunity. But again, that’s not in my control. I’m not going to focus on it.

“That’s not going to change the way that I prepare. I prepare like I’m the starter, even going back to last year, that’s how I’ve prepared each and every week. That’s not going to change my mindset. I’m just going to keep grinding and get better next week.”

Asked if he would like to play a full game next week, Newton said he’s not interested in getting “back and forth” with anybody, emphasizing that he’s trying to be the best teammate and player he can be.

After signing a one-year contract with the Patriots this offseason, Newton has previously referred to his time in New England as “a job interview.” How does he think the interview is going?

“That’s not for me to answer,” he said.

Newton also showed no interest in discussing the prospect of his deal expiring.

“I don’t care about no contract,” he said. “I just want to win.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.