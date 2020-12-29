If Tom Brady returns next season, he and the Buccaneers will invade Foxborough

The Patriots will also take on the AFC South, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans and visiting the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

The date of the matchup has yet to be revealed, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady’s new team, are among the opponents New England will face in 2021. Other teams on the list include the rest of the NFC South in the Atlanta Falcons (away), Carolina Panthers (away), and New Orleans Saints (home).

Their other opponents have yet to be officially determined. New England will play a team from the AFC North as well as one from the AFC West. Those matchups will be decided by divisional ranking. Because the Patriots will finish third in the AFC East, they will face the teams finishing third in those divisions.

Advertisement

With the regular-season schedule expanding to 17 games next season, the Patriots will also play a team from the NFC East. That opponent, too, will be determined by divisional ranking. It has not yet been announced whether that game will be home or away.

Below is the full list of New England’s 2021 opponents.

HOME

Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

AFC North opponent TBD

AWAY

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

AFC West opponent TBD

TBD

NFC East opponent TBD

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.