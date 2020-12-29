If Tom Brady returns next season, he and the Buccaneers will invade Foxborough

Tom Brady will make his return to Gillette Stadium next season.
The date of the matchup has yet to be revealed, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady’s new team, are among the opponents New England will face in 2021. Other teams on the list include the rest of the NFC South in the Atlanta Falcons (away), Carolina Panthers (away), and New Orleans Saints (home).
The Patriots will also take on the AFC South, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans and visiting the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.
Their other opponents have yet to be officially determined. New England will play a team from the AFC North as well as one from the AFC West. Those matchups will be decided by divisional ranking. Because the Patriots will finish third in the AFC East, they will face the teams finishing third in those divisions.
With the regular-season schedule expanding to 17 games next season, the Patriots will also play a team from the NFC East. That opponent, too, will be determined by divisional ranking. It has not yet been announced whether that game will be home or away.
Below is the full list of New England’s 2021 opponents.
HOME
Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
New Orleans Saints
New York Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
AFC North opponent TBD
AWAY
Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
AFC West opponent TBD
TBD
NFC East opponent TBD
