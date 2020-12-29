It may not be what they expected, but Hanover’s Manning Morris and Nate DelPrete plan to make the most of their senior season

Instead, it was the first day together on the ice as a team since last March 11, when they knocked off Lowell in a state semifinal game and punched their ticket to a showdown with Western Mass. champion Longmeadow. Everything changed a day later as COVID-19 started to shut down the sports world, including the MIAA’s crowning weekend in basketball and hockey.

Manning Morris and Nate DelPrete were at practice with their Hanover teammates Monday. In an ideal world, they would have had their sights set on a third trip to TD Garden in their high school careers, and possibly looking to defend a Division 3 state championship.

“You dream about playing in that game for your town, so that was definitely pretty tough,” said Morris, now a senior captain for Hanover and returning Globe All-Scholastic.

“I remember that day vividly, when I got that email from [athletic director Scott Hutchison], it was a big letdown,” said Delprete. “We worked all that time for that chance.”

Now Hanover — like every other team in Massachusetts this season — has to adjust its goals. There will be no state tournaments, and Hanover is slated to play a 12-game Patriot League regular season beginning Saturday against Duxbury.

Hanover coach Jonny Abban says he couldn’t have two better captains to lead the charge through these challenging times.

“As good of hockey players as they are, they’re better kids,” Abban said. “Both good students, they lead by example in the hallways, and in the classrooms.”

In fact, Morris and DelPrete recently were honored with Awards of Excellence from the MIAA and National Federation of High Schools “for exemplary display of sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity.”

Abban said both players easily could have gone in different directions in their careers, such as prep school or junior hockey, but instead they have become rare four-year high school players and are continuing a strong Hanover tradition. Morris’s brother, Connor, was a senior captain on the 2018 squad and part of Hanover’s 2016 state championship squad.

Even the threat of a condensed final season wouldn’t alter their plans.

“I was 100 percent committed,” DelPrete said. “I love playing with the boys and for my town, for Hanover.”

DelPrete and Morris were regulars as freshman when Hanover went to the Division 3 state final at the Garden, losing to Shrewsbury. Hanover was upset by Ashland in the 2019 quarterfinals, but surged through the D3 South bracket last March. Morris had a hat trick (two of the goals shorthanded) and DelPrete scored the overtime winner to beat North Quincy. Morris also scored in a quarterfinal win over Norwell, and added another late shorthanded winner vs. Foxborough. Then it was DelPrete’s turn again, scoring twice late to knock off Dartmouth for the title.

“I’ve watched them mature and progress the last couple of years,” Abban said. “Their chemistry is just unbelievable, they know where each other is going to be.”

DelPrete (two goals, two assists) and Morris (two goals, assist) also accounted for all the scoring in the 4-2 state semifinal win over Lowell. But the dream came crashing down quickly, and missing out on the Garden trip last winter was bittersweet for both players.

“We were definitely trying to avenge that loss [to Shrewsbury as freshmen],” DelPrete said. “It took the sting out a little bit that we got that experience that at least once.”

However, Morris countered, “it kind of made it worse, considering we lost that game, we were looking for revenge.”

Missing out on the entire tournament experience, and a chance to defend their sectional title, will be another tough adjustment this season.

“We’re going to miss going down to [Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne],” Abban said. “That’s off the table, but we’ll make do.”

Hanover should be right in the mix in the tough Patriot League — which includes Division 1 powers Hingham, Marshfield, and Duxbury. In lieu of a sectional title, a new goal for the team this season will be to play for the season-ending Patriot Cup.

“Everyone likes to raise some hardware,” said Morris, adding that he’s not taking anything for granted this season given the dangers of the pandemic. “I love every second I get to play with these guys.”

Ice chips

▪ The Patriot League will have a much different look this season. Hingham, which competes in the league in all other sports, has been predominantly an independent for more than two decades (the 2001-02 season being the exception). This season, the Harbormen will play a league schedule during the pandemic.

Marshfield, which was an independent last year, now is a regular member of the Patriot, giving the league a full roster of 12 teams.

▪ Hamilton-Wenham and Rockport will compete in the Cape Ann League this season. Also regular members in other sports, Hamilton-Wenham has been an independent in boys’ hockey since returning to varsity status in 2016-17, while Rockport usually competes in the Commonwealth.

The Cape Ann will have seven teams this season — Masconomet has moved to the Northeastern Conference in all sports, while Amesbury won’t play this season because it co-ops with Whittier, which has canceled winter sports.

▪ Watertown has temporarily returned to the Middlesex Freedom Division this season after skating as a varsity independent the past three seasons.

▪ The Dual County League and Merrimack Valley Conference have gone their separate ways for this season instead of their usual combined three-division format. Westford Academy, a DCL school, has opted out of the winter season.

▪ Bishop Feehan and Bishop Stang each are full-time members of the Catholic Central League, after the Eastern Athletic Conference dissolved at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Lowell Catholic has left the CCL and is an independent.

▪ St. John’s (Shrewsbury), which was slated to join the Catholic Conference in all sports in fall 2021, enters the league a season early as its sixth team. St. John’s, which had been an independent, previously was a hockey member of the Catholic Conference briefly in the mid-1990s.

▪ Stoughton, which remains a co-op team with Brockton, is playing a Hockomock League schedule this season. The Black Knights also were independent last season.

▪ The Mayflower League opted out of the winter season for its six teams — Blue Hills, Diman, Southeastern, South Shore, Tri-County, and Upper Cape.

▪ Hull, which hosts a boys’ hockey co-op with Cohasset, canceled winter sports Monday night. Other boys’ hockey teams opting out of the season (as of Tuesday) include Apponequet and Minuteman, while several other schools in Eastern Mass. still are awaiting clearance to begin practices.

▪ RIP to former Holliston hockey player Ethan Bagge, who died Dec. 18 at age 22. Bagge was captain of the Panthers in 2016-17.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.