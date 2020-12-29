Patriots OC Josh McDaniels ‘absolutely’ wants the chance to be a head coach again

There will be a number of vacancies this offseason, with the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, and Atlanta Falcons already having fired their head coaches.

“I definitely want to do that,” McDaniels said. “I would love to have the opportunity if it presents itself.”

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he “absolutely” is still interested in becoming a head coach in the future.

Other teams that could have an opening include the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

McDaniels previously served as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, where he was fired before the conclusion of his second season in 2010. Hired on a four-year, $8 million contract to replace Mike Shanahan, McDaniels finished his first year with an 8-8 record, including six straight wins to open the season. His second year saw less success, as the team went 3-9 before he was let go.

Advertisement

After his brief tenure in Denver, McDaniels served as the Rams offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for a season before returning to New England.

In February 2018, McDaniels agreed to terms to replace Chuck Pagano as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts but ended up backing out of the deal to remain with the Patriots. One of the contributing factors was a sweetened contract.

According to multiple reports at the time, McDaniels received no official guarantee that he would become New England’s next head coach upon Bill Belichick’s retirement. McDaniels, who joined the coaching staff in 2001, has spent 17 seasons with the Patriots.

Read more

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.