Spencer Knight throws shutout as US men blank Czech Republic in World Junior Hockey

Leaman went with Knight, and the Boston College goalie responded with 22 saves as the United States came away with a 7-0 win in Group B, as the Americans defeated the Czech Republic for the seventh straight time.

US coach Nate Leaman had a decision to make in goal heading into Tuesday’s World Junior Hockey game with the Czech Republic. Would he go with Dustin Wolf, who recorded 10 saves in the Americans’ 11-0 rout of Austria, or would Spencer Knight get the call for the first time since he allowed four goals on 12 shots in the 5-3 tournament-opening loss to Russia?

“We want to get Spencer back on track, erase the memory of Russia a little bit,” said Leaman. “Bottom line: We have two goaltenders that we feel can win us the gold medal.”

The win clinched a spot in the quarterfinals for the Americans (2-1). The US team will close out preliminary-round play against Sweden (2-0) on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. The Czechs (1-2), who were coming off a 2-0 over Russia (1-1), will take on Austria (0-2) to begin the day’s action.

Austria and Russia were set to play in the last game Tuesday night, with Russia and Sweden matching up Wednesday.

Knight delivered with 10 saves in a scoreless opening period before the Americans took control in the second. Trevor Zegras, who played for Boston University last season, had two goals and three assists, while Bobby Brink also scored twice.

“We knew they were going to pack it in around their goalie and try to keep us to the outside,” said Brink, “so we knew if we were going to penetrate we had to get a couple of guys to the net and hope to get a couple of greasy rebounds.”

Providence freshman Brett Berard helped set up Brink for the game’s first goal. After his initial shot was blocked, Berard put back a rebound that trickled past goalie Lukas Parik. One of the Czech defensemen was able to knock the puck out of the crease, but it went right to Brink, who knocked it in.

Henry Thrun, who played at Harvard last season, assisted on Zegras’s first tally. The defenseman from Southborough appeared to set up to take a shot from the left circle when he fired a no-look pass to Zegras across the ice to the right, freezing Parik and allowing Zegras to one-time it for a 2-0 lead.

Brink’s second goal was set up by Hingham’s Matt Beniers, who skated the puck to the bottom of the left circle before firing it to the front of the net, putting it on the stick of Brink, who was able to deflect it into the net for a 3-0 lead after two periods.

“The Czechs showed against Russia that they have a really good team,” Brink said. “It took us a while to cash in today, but if we play like we did today for the rest of the tournament, I think we’re going to do really well.”

Zegras opened the scoring in the third period when he one-timed a pass from Brock Faber for a 4-0 lead. After Arthur Kaliyev and Cole Caufield each scored to extend the lead to 6-0, Millis’s Matt Boldy capped the scoring with a highlight-reel goal for the 7-0 final. Taking a nice feed from Zegras with his back to the net, the Boston College sophomore knocked the puck between his legs, then flipped it in for the score.

Zegras has 14 assists in eight games over two appearances at the World Juniors, tying him at second with Doug Weight in career assists for US World Juniors. Jordan Schroeder (2008-10) is first with 20. The back-to-back shutouts are the first recorded by the Americans in six years.

In late action Monday, Mario Zimmerman scored a power-play goal four minutes into overtime, lifting Germany (0-2-1) to a 4-3 win over Slovakia (1-2).

Tim Stutzle scored twice and the Ottawa Senators’ prospect helped set up Zimmerman’s goal that gave Germany its first win in the tournament.

Despite dressing just five defensemen and nine forwards, Germany finished with a 32-25 edge on shots.

It’s been a difficult tournament for Germany. Nine players tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Edmonton, preventing the team from running a real practice until Christmas Day and leaving the squad shorthanded for preliminary round games.

After a 16-2 loss to Canada on Saturday, Germany struck first against Slovakia as Stutzle found the back of the net 5:39 into the game.

