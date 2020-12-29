Steelers will sit Ben Roethlisberger in regular-season finale

Pittsburgh can finish no worse than third in the AFC and is out of the running for home-field advantage after defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City locked it up last weekend.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger will not play when the AFC North champion Steelers (12-3) visit the Cleveland Browns (10-5) in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to let Ben Roethlisberger rest up for the playoffs.

So rather than put the 38-year-old Roethlisberger at risk, backup Mason Rudolph will return to the scene of the ugly brawl that marred the end of Pittsburgh’s previous visit to FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns drilled the Steelers, 21-7, on Nov. 14, 2019, a game in which Rudolph threw four interceptions. Even worse, he and Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett got into a fight in the final minutes that ended with Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting Rudolph with it before being taken out by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.

The aftermath included Garrett — who claimed he erupted after being called a racial slur by Rudolph, an accusation the league could not substantiate and one Rudolph denied — getting suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Rudolph, thrust into the starting role thanks to a season-ending right elbow injury to Roethlisberger in Week 2, struggled the following week against Cincinnati before being benched. Tomlin said he is not concerned about last year’s incident being a factor for Rudolph.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to him about it, but I’m sure he’s excited about getting the opportunity to start, certainly,” Tomlin said.

Garrett has moved on after being reinstated during the offseason and in addition to having a standout year was also the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, an honor given to players for their work both on and off the field.

Garrett’s first game against the Steelers this season was uneventful, a 38-7 Pittsburgh win on Oct. 18 in which Rudolph actually came on in mop-up duty of Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter.

The Browns can end their 18-year playoff drought with a victory. They are confident that motivation alone will outweigh any lingering bad feelings about facing Rudolph.

“I understand the emotions and all of that kind of stuff, but I feel like Myles’s maturity level and the team’s maturity level as a whole is that we understand that this is bigger than one incident and bigger than one situation,” Browns linebacker Larry Ogunjobi said.

“Right now, it is about doing something that has not been done in a very long time, and it is about playing for each and every one of us, our brothers, and finding a way to win. That is the most important thing. That is my take on it.”

More COVID concerns

With their biggest game in years days away, the Browns added two more players to their lengthy COVID-19 list.

Starting safety Andrew Sendejo and rookie tight end Harrison Bryant were placed on the list Tuesday, giving Cleveland eight players on the list. It’s not yet known if Sendejo or Bryant tested positive for the virus or if they had close contact with an infected person.

Both played in Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Jets, when the Browns were missing six players, including their top four wide receivers, because of COVID-19 protocols.

If they are positive, Sendejo and Bryant would have to sit out 10 days from the time of their test and would miss Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Kupp added to list

The Rams placed receiver Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kupp tops the Rams with 92 catches for 974 yards. He also has three touchdowns in 15 games. Los Angeles (9-6) could be without its leading passer, rusher, and receiver when it faces Arizona on Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff won’t play after having surgery on his right thumb Monday, and running back Darrell Henderson is out with a high ankle sprain. The Rams need a win or a loss by the Bears to clinch a playoff spot … The Titans could be without both their kicker and punter in their regular-season finale. The Titans placed four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, and they put three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on the list Tuesday. Tennessee (10-5) visits Houston on Sunday needing a win or an Indianapolis loss to clinch its first AFC South title since 2008. The Titans have kicker Sam Sloman and punter Trevor Daniel on the practice squad if neither Gostkowski nor Kern is cleared from the list before Sunday … The NFL announced there were 21 new confirmed positive tests among players and 37 new confirmed positives among other personnel in the league’s latest round of testing for COVID-19. During a weeklong period that ended Saturday, the NFL said 16,180 tests were administered to 2,364 players and 24,867 tests were given to 4,421 personnel. The results bring the totals since the beginning of August to 222 players and 396 other personnel who were confirmed positive cases out of approximately 881,510 tests administered.