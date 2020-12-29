Vermont’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle dominates in the Italian Alps for first World Cup ski racing victory

Cochran-Siegle became the first American winner of a World Cup race on the Stelvio since Bode Miller won a downhill on the same slope 13 years ago to the day. His mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, won gold in slalom at the 1972 Olympics, and his family operates Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond, Vermont. Ryan Cochran-Siegle was a member of the US ski team that competed in the 2018 Olympics.

The American from Starksboro, Vermont, had a precise and smooth run on one of the circuit’s most challenging courses to finish 0.79 seconds faster than Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria.

BORMIO, Italy — Ryan Cochran-Siegle earned his first World Cup victory Tuesday by winning a super-G on the classic Stelvio course in the Italian Alps by a huge margin.

“It’s definitely a shock to me,” said Cochran-Siegle, the first male American skier to win a World Cup super-G since Miller won in Hinterstoder, Austria, in 2006.

Adrian Smiseth Sejersted was 0.94 behind in third, followed by his Norwegian teammate Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The defending overall World Cup champion trailed by 1.18 seconds.

Defending World Cup super-G champion Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland finished fifth and remained top of the discipline standings after three races.

Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault finished 12th.

Cochran-Siegle’s win came 10 days after his first career podium result, finishing runner-up to Kilde in a downhill on the Saslong course in another Italian resort, Val Gardena.

Ryan Cochran Siegle won by nearly a full second. ROBERTO TRABUCCHI/AFP via Getty Images

“I didn’t hold any expectations on this track, I just tried to ski the hill as well as I could,” Cochran-Siegle said.

Last weekend, Cochran-Siegle posted the fastest times in both downhill training runs on the Stelvio. The downhill race is scheduled for Wednesday.

“I don’t think I am a favorite tomorrow. Watching video yesterday I think there are a lot of good skiers. I am still young and I am still learning,” he said.

The super-G was rescheduled from Monday, when heavy snowfall and fog made the race impossible. The weather vastly improved overnight and conditions were excellent on Tuesday.

“It’s funny, the podium in (Val) Gardena was definitely more than you could expect. Of course, you always dream of it as a kid,” Cochran-Siegle said.

His recent strong showings have given him confidence “that allows me to ski (in a way) that it looks like taking a little bit of risk but also kind of carrying some smooth skiing. I think if you find that, it becomes easy.”







