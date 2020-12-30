Listening to the unspoken in ‘The Reason I Jump’

Though the film does include limpid passages from the book read in voiceover by a surrogate, the author, by his request, does not make an appearance. Instead, his words are used to illuminate the stories of five young people from different countries who also have autism.

In 2007, Naoki Higashida, 13, a Japanese boy with non-speaking autism, wrote “ The Reason I Jump ,” an attempt to describe what the world was like for him. Jerry Rothwell’s film features a poignant interview with David Mitchell, author of “Cloud Atlas” (2004) and “Utopia Avenue” (2020), who translated the book into English with his wife, K.A. Yoshida. Himself the father of a boy with autism, Mitchell says he was moved by Higashida’s words because “It felt like my son was talking to me.”

In India, Amrit seethes with anger; her mother guesses that it is because of bullying she has gotten at school. Amrit expresses her wordless distress by drawing pictures of the people, objects, and places she encounters in the course of a day. These works are Picasso-like, vivid, and elegantly composed. When dozens are hung in a solo gallery exhibit they reveal an artist with a unique vision.

In Britain, Joss (whose parents are the film’s producers, Jeremy Dear and Stevie Lee) is able to speak a little but cannot distinguish the past from the present. A kaleidoscopic blur of the two sometimes overwhelms his mind. It’s a terrifying state which he escapes by repetitive acts such as blowing bubbles and jumping on a trampoline. The patient and skilled teachers at his school are able to help, but his violent outbursts are becoming unmanageable.

In Sierra Leone, Jestina and her parents must deal with a culture that sees autism as a stigma or even as demonic possession. “It’s time to go,” Jestina’s father says as they walk in a park and receive hostile stares from passersby because of her gesticulations. Jestina’s parents challenge this atavistic attitude by discussing the issue on radio and television talk shows and by starting their own school.

Perhaps most fortunate are Ben and Emma in Arlington, Va., who have been best friends from childhood, a bond that helps them overcome the isolation and loneliness many with autism suffer. They are also fortunate in receiving training with a letter board by which they can spell out their thoughts, an amazing process seen in the film. “I think we can change the conversation around autism,” Ben writes, “by being part of the conversation.”

Rothwell uses various cinematic devices to evoke the intensity of his subject’s perceptions and their struggle to comprehend their experience. He presents rapid montages of splintered images, lingers over shots of rippling water or a cluster of caterpillars, and focuses abruptly on some out-of-context detail, like an extreme close-up of a pencil point. The editing is fluid and dreamlike; and the soundtrack of rhythmic noises and atonal music both soothes and startles.

Rothwell notes only in passing the claims of those who question Higashida’s authorship of the book. These doubts deserve more than cursory attention — an interview with someone representing that point of view would only add to the film’s cogency. Such quibbles aside, the film adds to our understanding of those who are, in Mitchell’s words, “like an envoy from another world.”

“The Reason I Jump” can be streamed starting Jan. 8 via the Coolidge Corner Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room. It is also available on DVD and Blu-ray from Kino-Lorber. Go to coolidge.org/films/reason-i-jump and www.kinolorber.com/film/thereason-i-jump.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.

