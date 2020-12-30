fb-pixel Skip to main content

Spend New Year’s Eve day with a dozen or so ice sculptures

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated December 30, 2020, 27 minutes ago
A lobster ice sculpture from last year's Boston Harbor Now stroll.
This New Year’s Eve, big parties with champagne toasts are out — thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But at least there will be ice sculptures.

Boston Harbor Now is setting up the cold-weather creations in more than a dozen spots on the morning of Dec. 31. There, they will live from 1 p.m. to dusk for families to enjoy outdoors, while wearing masks and social distancing, of course. Previous years have brought sculptures of mermaids, squirrels, rams, sailboats, and more to the walking trail.

A family posed in front of one of the sculptures in 2019.
The creations will be placed at the Seaport Common, Piers Park Sailing Center, the Battery Wharf Hotel, Christopher Columbus Park, and more. A full list of sculpture locations is available at www.bostonharbornow.org/nye.

If you’re so inclined, there’s also a Sculpture Stroll Selfie Contest. Post a selfie with one of the pieces on social media and tag @bostonharbornow to be entered to win a staycation prize package for two.

The ice sculptures will be placed at more than 12 sites around Boston.
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.