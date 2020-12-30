Spend New Year’s Eve day with a dozen or so ice sculptures

This New Year’s Eve, big parties with champagne toasts are out — thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But at least there will be ice sculptures.

Boston Harbor Now is setting up the cold-weather creations in more than a dozen spots on the morning of Dec. 31. There, they will live from 1 p.m. to dusk for families to enjoy outdoors, while wearing masks and social distancing, of course. Previous years have brought sculptures of mermaids, squirrels, rams, sailboats, and more to the walking trail.