AMC selling more shares in attempt to raise $750 million

AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest cinema operator, plans to offer as many as 50 million more shares as it tries to stave off a bankruptcy filing. The offering adds to the 200 million shares the Leawood, Kan.-based company registered earlier this month, it said in a filing dated Tuesday. AMC warned again in the new document that it might have to seek an in-court or out-of-court restructuring, which could wipe out its equity investors. The company has said it needs to raise $750 million. Movie-theater owners have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” had the biggest theatrical opening of the crisis last weekend but generated just $16.7 million at the North American box office. Its studio, Warner Bros., said only 39 percent of US cinemas were open, at limited capacity. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUDIOBOOKS

Amazon to buy Wondery

Amazon has agreed to acquire podcasting company Wondery, as the dominant audiobook purveyor moves to strengthen in another sound-based medium. Bloomberg News first reported in September that Wondery was exploring a sale, and The Wall Street Journal said earlier this month that Amazon was in the lead at a valuation of around $300 million. Apple and Sony each held talks about potentially acquiring the company, which produces shows such as “Dirty John” and “Dr. Death.” The podcasting company had sought a price of $300 million to $400 million, people familiar with the matter have said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Young British girl to sue TikTok over alleged privacy violations

A London judge granted a 12-year-old girl anonymity so she can take TikTok to court over allegations the social-media company violated the European Union’s strict data protection rules. The London child “intends to go to a court asserting — rightly or wrongly — that her privacy rights and those of others like her have been infringed in ways that call for a remedy,” Judge Mark Warby said in a decision Wednesday. Not granting her anonymity could “have a chilling effect on the bringing of claims by children to vindicate their data-protection rights.” TikTok has come under increased scrutiny by several EU data watchdogs over children’s data. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Brexit is a done deal — finally

After years of epic battle in the Palace of Westminster over Britain’s exit from the European Union, lawmakers were recalled Wednesday from their holiday break to ratify legislation at breakneck speed that will reshape future relations between the United Kingdom and the bloc. They didn’t dawdle. The bill passed the House of Commons, in two readings, by a vote of 521 to 73 ahead of a New Year’s Day deadline. Then the legislation was whisked off to the House of Lords, where it was expected to be approved before the queen gives her assent late Wednesday or early Thursday. — WASHINGTON POST

RETAIL

CEO of JC Penney to leave Thursday

The new owners of JCPenney department stores are searching for a new leader to replace chief executive Jill Soltau, who will step down Dec. 31 as the retailer navigates an exit from bankruptcy. Stanley Shashoua, currently the chief investment officer of Simon Property Group, will become interim CEO of JCPenney effective Jan. 1, according to a statement Wednesday. The ownership group, consisting of Simon and Brookfield Asset Management, will establish a temporary office of the CEO that will include members of JCPenney’s current management team. The leadership change comes less than a month after the department store chain completed a previously announced sale of the retail operations to its mall landlords. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Kusher company to raise money on Israeli stock exchange

The family real estate company of White House senior advisor Jared Kushner plans to raise funds on Israel’s debt market. Kushner Cos. made an official filing to sell bonds via the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and a deal could come in the next few months, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to discuss it publicly. The company wants to raise at least $100 million from the debt sale, its first in Israel, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported the news earlier. The announcement comes a week after Kushner — who handles Mideast policy for his father-in-law, President Trump — was in Israel on a diplomatic mission. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Government and Indian farmers hold talks to end protests

Representatives of the Indian government and tens of thousands of protesting farmers held talks on Wednesday after a hiatus of three weeks and reached agreement on two of the four issues that caused the farmers to blockade highways near the capital, officials said. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he and the leaders of 40 farmers’ groups agreed to meet again on Jan. 4 to resolve the remaining two key issues — the farmers’ demands that three new agriculture reform laws be repealed and that the government maintain a guaranteed minimum price for wheat, rice, and some other crops. Tomar said he appealed to the farmers to immediately end their blockade of the highways but their leaders declined. Ignoring the coronavirus pandemic, the farmers have been blockading highways connecting New Delhi to northern India for nearly five weeks, obstructing transportation and dealing a blow to manufacturing and businesses in the north. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

Record number signed contracts to buy homes in November

The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined last month, but was still a record high for November when a seasonal slowdown traditionally seeps into the real estate market. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales fell 2.6 percent to 125.7 in November, down from October’s revised reading of 129.1. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It was the third straight monthly decline. Contract signings are still 16.4 percent ahead of where they were last year, thanks to a big summer rebound that followed a spring washout due to the coronavirus outbreak. Contract signings in all four regions — the Northeast, South, Midwest, and West — declined from October to November but are up double-digits year-over-year through last month. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRADE

Deficit widens to all-time high in November

The US merchandise-trade deficit widened to an all-time high in November as American companies imported a record value of consumer goods. The shortfall grew to $84.8 billion last month from $80.4 billion in October, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The median estimate by economists in a Bloomberg survey was for an $81.5 billion deficit. Imports rose 2.6 percent to $212 billion, the highest since May 2019 and led by a jump in shipments of consumer goods. Exports increased 0.8 percent to $127.2 billion. The data show that while outgoing President Trump’s push to rewrite the US relationship with the world was yielding some results before the outbreak, the goal of a narrower trade imbalance will go unrealized after COVID-19 upended supply chains and demand. — BLOOMBERG NEWS