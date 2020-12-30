Here’s a look back at some of the strangest local business stories of 2020

So grab a Coolatta or a tall glass of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry and sit back while we revisit some of the year’s more offbeat moments. Next year has to be better, right? But don’t expect the weirdness to end.

Townie talk: Remember when it was hard to find parking in Boston? That was only 11 months ago — back in the pre-COVID days, when people around the country were trying to say “Smart Park” in a Boston accent thanks to a Super Bowl ad. Hyundai hired North Shore native Bryan Buckley to bring together homegrown actors Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, and John Krasinski to expound upon all the random places Krasinski could now park his Hyundai with help from the “Smaht Pahk” feature. Dorchesteh. The Gahden. But the Hahbah? Maybe it’s good that Sonata ain’t got no drivah.

Domo arigato, Mr. Roboto: Marty, the six-foot supermarket robot, didn’t get much of a chance to celebrate his first birthday before being swept into a high-profile murder case. The googly-eyed Stop & Shop mascot normally patrols stores looking for messes to clean. Innocuous enough. But a suspect in a crime in Connecticut tried to use Marty as her alibi, saying she took selfies with the robot at the Stop & Shop in Simsbury. Nonplussed, prosecutors charged her anyway. And Marty still got his birthday cake.

Soup’s on at Dunder Mifflin: Need to get your customers to stop their Twitter rants? Maybe hire Phyllis Smith, who played mild-mannered Phyllis Vance on “The Office,” as your “social media coordinator.” That’s what Panera did. In her latest gig, Smith read some of the ruder tweets for the camera, F-bombs and all, about Panera’s decision to drop French onion soup from the menu — in her character’s soft, timid voice. Panera brought back the soup and posted a video of her social media “work” on YouTube and Twitter. “The Internet was sad when we took it away,” said Scott Nelson, Panera’s vice president of marketing, “but we heard you.” Sad? Wicked mad is more like it.

Eating at your desk: You can’t blame restaurateurs for getting creative to survive all the pandemic-related restrictions. Eateries started selling everything from bags of ice to DIY pizza kits — not to mention toilet paper and Tylenol. Some wanted in on our newly Zoomed lives. Think: five-course dinners with a chef and a brewer, but over the computer, with meals delivered to your door. Maybe trying it with ice cream was a little too bold: The owner of Gracie’s in Somerville conceded to Eater that it might be “weird as hell to have a random FaceTime chat with the neighborhood ice cream shop.”

Dreams you’d like to sell: By the time we made it to September, we didn’t just need heroes. We needed some levity, too. In rides Nathan Apodaca, on his longboard, cruising down an Idaho highway to his job at a potato warehouse, sipping Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry right out of the jug and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” The video of Apodaca miming Stevie Nicks went viral on TikTok, juicing sales for the four-decade-old song and for Lakeville-based Ocean Spray. Soon, Mick Fleetwood himself and Ocean Spray chief executive Tom Hayes got in on the action with their own video versions. And Ocean Spray gave Apodaca a pickup truck — with a trunk filled with Cran-Raspberry, of course.

SPAC-tacular: The rise of the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is one pandemic trend we didn’t see coming. These publicly traded shell firms with aspirations of buying a business were once considered niche investment vehicles on Wall Street. Evidently not anymore. DraftKings rode the SPAC wave into the public market. The Red Sox might join the crowd. Here’s another one we’re watching: Natural Order Acquisition Corp. Based in Weston, its stated acquisition target could be the narrowest of any SPAC yet: plant-based food companies. Then again, if NOAC pulls off a deal, it might just get to cash in on two trends at once.

Bakin’ bits: The $11 billion sale of Dunkin’ Brands to an Atlanta private equity firm has some Dunks fans wondering if their coffee will change. We’ve got other pressing questions: What is the fate of the Harpoon Dunkin’ Jelly Donut IPA now that out-of-towners call the shots? Or that new bacon snack, or the doughnut doused in cayenne and ghost peppers? Maybe they should consider the TurDunkin’, a Coolatta-brined turkey, covered in sprinkles, stuffed with toasted Munchkins, and cooked up by some MIT friends. A writer at Boston magazine described the TurDunkin’ as what the Pilgrims would have wanted, “if the Pilgrims had all been named Sully and arrived to a Route 3 rest stop instead of Plymouth Rock.”

Hollywood East: The state’s film production business roared back to life not long after Massachusetts entered phase three over the summer. That led to the obligatory Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio sightings. No need to close down streets for shooting, as almost everyone was home staring at their computer screens anyway. The biggest disturbance in the force came from the apparent news that the new “Star Wars” show about Ben Kenobi would be shooting in Boston. We wish. That’s Boston, England, folks. Cue the social media commentary: the lost promotional opportunities for Dunkin’, the tweets about “Kenobie Lake Park” and Boston’s version of the “Four Seasons Total Landscaping” moment.

Steer clear: Gift-giving sure was different this season. Just ask SimpliSafe, the home security business, and its ad agency, MullenLowe. They came up with a marketing gimmick that tried to answer the question: What if SimpliSafe could protect your holidays like it protects your house? The answer: a tech-enabled Christmas sweater that sounds an alarm when anyone gets within six feet. SimpliSafe offered a limited run of these weird getups, though without the embedded technology, in return for donations to NeighborWorks America’s COVID-19 fund. After they ran out, SimpliSafe continued to offer instructions about how to turn any ugly sweater into a personal pandemic protection device.

Watch me now: The apocalypse is nigh. Sure, the entire year felt like one drawn-out Armageddon. But you know the End Times have arrived when those freaky Boston Dynamics robots up their game. Opening a door? Climbing up a hill? So pre-pandemic. This week, shortly after Hyundai struck a deal to acquire a controlling stake in the Waltham company, Boston Dynamics posted a video to YouTube showing the dexterous droids dancing to the Motown classic “Do You Love Me.” Yeah, but do these things come with Smaht Pahk?

