Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The pink-footed goose continued at Eldredge Field and Boland Pond in Orleans.

Painted buntings were visiting feeders in Eastham, Orleans, and Falmouth.

Recent sightings (through Dec. 21) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Western tanager continued to visit a feeder in Brewster while another was found near Nauset Beach in Orleans.

Highlights of the Buzzard’s Bay Christmas Bird Count included multiple redheads, a blue-headed vireo, a Lincoln’s sparrow, 2 black vultures, 2 barred owls, a Northern shrike, and both red and white-winged crossbills.

Highlights from the Lower Cape Cod Christmas Bird count, covering Harwich to Eastham, included an ash-throated flycatcher, a rufous hummingbird, the Western tanager, multiple painted buntings, a snow goose, several Northern saw-whet owls, 3 red knots, several yellow-breasted chats, and a common yellowthroat.

Advertisement

Sightings from Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 11 red-necked grebes, 2 pomarine jaegers, a dovekie, 34 common murres, 425 razorbills, a black guillemot, 2 great shearwaters, 145 black-legged kittiwakes, 3 Iceland gulls, and a snowy owl.

Other sightings around the Cape included a Sabine’s gull at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, a Cape May warbler in a yard in Yarmouth, up to 65 evening grosbeaks continuing in Wellfleet, and 4 tree swallows in Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



