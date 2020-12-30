Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Dec. 21) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Painted buntings were visiting feeders in Eastham, Orleans, and Falmouth.
The pink-footed goose continued at Eldredge Field and Boland Pond in Orleans.
A Western tanager continued to visit a feeder in Brewster while another was found near Nauset Beach in Orleans.
Highlights of the Buzzard’s Bay Christmas Bird Count included multiple redheads, a blue-headed vireo, a Lincoln’s sparrow, 2 black vultures, 2 barred owls, a Northern shrike, and both red and white-winged crossbills.
Highlights from the Lower Cape Cod Christmas Bird count, covering Harwich to Eastham, included an ash-throated flycatcher, a rufous hummingbird, the Western tanager, multiple painted buntings, a snow goose, several Northern saw-whet owls, 3 red knots, several yellow-breasted chats, and a common yellowthroat.
Sightings from Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 11 red-necked grebes, 2 pomarine jaegers, a dovekie, 34 common murres, 425 razorbills, a black guillemot, 2 great shearwaters, 145 black-legged kittiwakes, 3 Iceland gulls, and a snowy owl.
Other sightings around the Cape included a Sabine’s gull at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, a Cape May warbler in a yard in Yarmouth, up to 65 evening grosbeaks continuing in Wellfleet, and 4 tree swallows in Truro.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.