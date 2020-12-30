These are the 10 most popular Love Letters questions of the year

Generally, letters about sex get the most traction because ... obviously. But sometimes it’s a simple headline about a breakup that hits a lot of people in the gut. It can be the most universal, common problems that draw the biggest audience.

At the end of every year, I put out a list of the Top 10 Love Letters questions. I define “top” as most-read, most clicked on, etc.

2020 brought unique and complicated challenges, for a list of reasons you know. After March 20, I’d say that most of the questions in the column mentioned COVID-19, at the very least. It started with people asking me how to know if someone was lockdown-worthy — if the relationship was serious enough to form a quarantine bubble. I thought the pandemic would wreak havoc on long-distance couples, but many of them benefited because so many employers allowed their workers to go remote. In some cases, people who’d been apart for years could suddenly share the same space. That, of course, caused some new problems, but I reminded them that adjustment takes time.

There were many questions from single people who wondered whether this would be a lost year for dating. Yet, connections were made. Couples did manage to meet, some safely, after tests.

Advertisement

To me, the top letters of 2020 say more about escapism and what people wanted to read about, rather than what they were experiencing themselves. I think that’s why the COVID letters didn’t come out on top. Maybe people wanted to avoid thinking about it when they could.

A reminder that letters appear on Boston.com before BostonGlobe.com. Questions can be submitted to loveletters@globe.com.

The Top 10 of 2020:

10. He said I didn’t deserve the engagement ring

This was a letter about fighting. The writer told us, of a partner, “He tends to state the meanest, most destructive comments during our fights (drunk or sober), trying to make me feel worse than I’ve made him feel.” I recommended couples therapy, but I also suggested the damage might be done and that it was time for a breakup. I hope these two are healthy, wherever they are. Perhaps better apart than together.

Advertisement

9. I want to see my quarantined boyfriend

This letter serves as a snapshot of how much we didn’t know in March. The letter writer was having trouble waiting two weeks to see a boyfriend. “I want to see him very badly after his travels and I would possibly be willing to risk it (versus waiting another two weeks to see him).” A commenter named JIM-IN-LITTLETON told her, “I don’t think you comprehend what the word ‘quarantine’ means.”

2020's love problems were complicated. Love Letters received many questions from people trying to connect while staying apart. Ashanti Davis for Love Letters (Custom credit)/Ashanti Davis for Love Letters

8. Sacrifice my sex life for him?

This letter had “sex” in the headline, so it was bound to get some traffic. But this 22-year-old also needed good advice after admitting, “We’ve been living together for a year and a half, and I don’t want to have sex with him anymore. He’s absolutely fantastic. He’s my best friend, we have great communication, he’s supportive, and he’s helped me through so much. But I’m never interested in him that way anymore.” I’m sure you can guess my advice.

7. My husband won’t share his money

“I’m not trying to take his money from him, it just fills me with resentment that I feel like a poor, struggling person with a well-off husband,” the letter writer told us. The commenters did not like this husband at all. Sharing is caring, they said. This husband was not being a good partner.

Advertisement

6. I’m ready to get divorced

In this letter, it sounded like everyone involved was ready to get divorced. The letter writer had reconnected with a former love and: “He is still in love with me after all these years. I have gone to dinner with him several times to catch up. I disclosed to my husband that I was doing so and he didn’t care.” Everyone asked, “What are you waiting for?”

5. He slept with his friend after we met

“He has been texting one of his female friends (we hang out with her quite frequently), and she is professing that she still has feelings for him. Come to find out, they slept together a couple of times when we first met. This female friend has always been cold toward me and I had no idea why.” I told this letter writer, “I don’t love that your boyfriend lied, but it sounds like he slept with this friend before you were exclusive, before you were entitled to this kind of information.” I talked about trust — and not snooping.

4. Ghosted by my ex

After a turbulent breakup, communication stops unexpectedly, without real closure. “He has been more active on social media so I know he is alive and more than well.” Commenter BRAVE-NEW-WORLD said, “I think a courtesy text ... would’ve been respectful. If ... he ghosted you, you’re going to have to process that.”

Advertisement

3. Is my marriage over?

The letter writer got married at 19. At 24, they write, “I’ve felt like I’ve been caged in. I’ve told him all of this before — how I’m losing love for him, how I feel voiceless and not heard. He promises change and nothing happens. I feel like I’m done but I’m scared to leave.” This letter was submitted in January. I wonder how they dealt with each other during socially distant times, and I hope they’re OK.

2. My husband ignores Valentine’s Day

“The other day he stated that it’s just a day for retail to make money. I disagree; I think it’s a nice chance for people to celebrate their love.” I used to be cynical about Valentine’s Day too, but now I’ll take any reason to eat candy. I hope this husband read this letter because Valentine’s Day 2021 is coming.

1. I’m not attracted to my husband

A reader told us, of this troubled relationship, “I want to make our marriage work but I don’t necessarily think our physical intimacy will return, and I don’t think it’s realistic to maintain a long-term relationship without sex. Nor do I think it’s healthy or fair for either one of us.” I recommended therapy, and asked a lot of questions. “Before children and marriage, did you have a drive for your now-husband? When he says he hopes your sex life will return, what is he talking about?” Commenter AUNT-TIGGYWINK assumed a divorce would happen, no matter what. “Many relationships run their course in 5-10 years regardless of the cause. Unfortunately, marriage and children make the exit expensive and guilt-ridden. Your responsibility would be to not jump into another marriage too quickly and understand the dynamics of ‘honeymoon’ period.”

Advertisement

A reminder that Love Letters is here for all of it, and that the Love Letters podcast is ready to be binged. Send your own questions to loveletters@globe.com. Meredith Goldstein can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.