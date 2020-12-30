What if she wants kids before her younger boyfriend is ready?

I met a wonderful guy during the pandemic. It’s been an amazing six months. I finally found someone I click with on every level. We are in love.

I’m 37, he’s 30, and I find myself wondering where we will be in a few months or another year. Maybe it’s just my biological clock ticking, but I can’t help thinking this won’t last. I don’t know if I want kids, but deep down I know I will need to have them sooner or later. He’s still so young and, well, I don’t want to bring up such a serious conversation. I also don’t want to fall even harder for him when our age difference may be a problem.

He’s alluded that he would love to have kids one day, so I know that answer. My question is: When is the right time to have such a conversation? Or do I stay quiet?

– Clock ticking

It sounds like you do know you want kids. But . . . think about whether that’s true, please. You’re not required to do anything.

This man understands your age and the reality of timelines. It’s probably too soon to ask whether he’s signing on for forever, but it makes perfect sense to talk about his openness to having kids within the next few years. You can explain that if you were 32, you might not be asking. But at 37, you want to think about the possibilities. He doesn’t have to come up with a five-year plan, but if he knows there’s no way he wants kids in the near future, you can make choices based on that.

The right time to have the conversation is whenever you’re comfortable and in the same space. There’s no way around the awkwardness. Assure him he doesn’t need immediate answers. You can table the discussion until he’s had time to consider.

Remember that in a few more months, you might decide this guy is not someone you want a life with. You’re not proposing that any of this happens tomorrow. The relationship is still new. Again, you’re just thinking about potential.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

When I was 30, I dated a 36-year-old woman. Within two dates we had discussed kids. I was maybe wanting them, she didn’t want any. So she asked, “What do we do now?” and I said, “How about we continue to date until it’s no longer fun?” We dated for four months and then amicably broke up. JNEWCOMER27

Your letter is all over the place. “We’re in love,” “I can’t help thinking this just won’t last,” “I don’t know if I want kids,” “I will need to have them.” Figure out first what you want. FREEADVICEFORYOU

I don’t know if you need to demand a commitment, but you should see if you guys are on the same page. SURFERROSA

No one NEEDS to have kids. This is an odd thing to say. Maybe think about it a bit more. FLORIDACYNIC

You cannot screw up a relationship by asking questions like this. If that screws it up, it was going to end anyway. ASH

