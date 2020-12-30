112-year-old Hazel Plummer, oldest resident of Mass., gets the COVID-19 vaccine

Hazel Plummer, the oldest resident of Massachusetts , was one of 49 residents at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton set to be vaccinated Wednesday afternoon, said Samantha Pereira, executive director of the nursing home. Fifty members of staff were also set to get their first round of the vaccine Wednesday.

“You have to have faith that this works, and it looks like this works good,” said her son, 84-year-old David Plummer, referring to the vaccine.

Hazel Plummer, 112, survived the flu pandemic of 1918. A little over 100 years later, she received the Pfizer vaccine to help her live through another one.

Plummer successfully received her first dose of the vaccine Wednesday afternoon. “She was joking around before they even gave it to her,” said Missy Francoeur, admissions director at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley.

“I really do believe seeing someone at that age willing to do it and knowing it’ll help other people in nursing homes helps,” Francoeur said. “Other families might be a little nervous to get it, and we’re hoping it inspires people who might be on the fence.”

As of May, 26 residents and a nurse at the Littleton nursing home had died from COVID-19, leading to an investigation by state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office. A Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley statement sent Wednesday said the “facility was free of COVID-19 by the end of May.”

Pereira declined to give updated numbers as to how many people at the nursing home contracted or died from the virus in a telephone interview, saying that Wednesday should be viewed as a “positive day.”

“Today is about hope and moving forward and that our prayers have been answered, and that this is a huge step in the right direction,” Pereira said. “We’re ending this year on a positive note and there’s a bright future ahead. We’re dedicating today to all of our residents and hardworking associates that have been with us through this.”

Plummer officially became the oldest resident of Massachusetts in December 2019, a moment marked by a celebration in January.

She was born in 1908 in Somerville and had one sister and one brother, who died in their 90s and 80s, respectively, according to the nursing home’s website. She was 10 when the flu pandemic of 1918 hit.

After eighth grade, she went to school to become a seamstress and later worked with a fashion designer on Newbury Street, according to the nursing home.

She married Elmer Plummer in 1934 and their first of two children was born two years later. After the kids, Plummer worked from home to make clothes, including wedding dresses. She was an active churchgoer and “never drank alcohol or smoked,” the nursing home said.

Plummer has six grandchildren, as well as four great-grandchildren who live in Australia, her son David said.

She moved to the Littleton nursing home in May 2017 and used to eat lunch about once at a week at Nashoba Valley Technical High School’s in-school restaurant, The Elegant Chef, Francoeur said.

Then COVID-19 hit. Plummer was one of the few residents who didn’t contract the virus during one of the first outbreaks at the nursing home, and she has not contracted it at all since, David said.

David said he is “very happy” his mother, who is fairly healthy for her age, received the vaccine.

“I look at this way: At her age, if they had an outbreak up there, and if she were to get it, she would die for sure,” David said. “It’s a lot better all the way around to get the vaccine and to chance that than to chance the COVID.”

“I’m happy she’s getting a vaccine this soon to keep her safe,” he said. “And who knows? Maybe she’ll make it to 113.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.