All aboard! T puts new Red Line train into service; first new one since 1994

The MBTA has put its first new Red Line train into service in decades, but the transit system’s not resting on its laurels, officials said Wednesday.

“While the MBTA is pleased to put the first new Red Line train into passenger service, there is much work ahead of us,” said T General Manager Steve Poftak in a statement. “As we enter 2021, the cars’ manufacturer and our vehicle engineering team are singularly focused on improving the pace of production and delivery.”

Poftak added that the T is subjecting the new Red and Orange Line trains to “a high degree of scrutiny” and “will continue to closely monitor the cars to ensure they are performing at optimum levels. When ridership begins to rebound in the future, new trains and major infrastructure improvements will combine to provide Red Line and Orange Line riders with safe and reliable service for decades.”