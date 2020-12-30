All aboard! T puts new Red Line train into service; first new one since 1994

The MBTA has put its first new Red Line train into service in decades, but the transit system’s not resting on its laurels, officials said Wednesday.
“While the MBTA is pleased to put the first new Red Line train into passenger service, there is much work ahead of us,” said T General Manager Steve Poftak in a statement. “As we enter 2021, the cars’ manufacturer and our vehicle engineering team are singularly focused on improving the pace of production and delivery.”
Poftak added that the T is subjecting the new Red and Orange Line trains to “a high degree of scrutiny” and “will continue to closely monitor the cars to ensure they are performing at optimum levels. When ridership begins to rebound in the future, new trains and major infrastructure improvements will combine to provide Red Line and Orange Line riders with safe and reliable service for decades.”
According to T officials, a new Red Line train last entered service in 1994.
The 404 new Red and Orange Line cars will have service lives of at least 30 years, T officials said, and like other rail car procurements around the world, train sets may be taken out of service as potential issues are detected that may require further analysis. If necessary, trains may also be kept out of service for additional testing, officials added.
The T has said previously that each new Red Line car will have more handrails, larger interiors, wider doors, LED lighting systems, new visual and audio door open and closing warnings — along with other new communications systems — and two more accessibility areas.
The new vehicles are a part of the MBTA’s five-year capital investment program. Through the program, which started in July 2018, the MBTA said it will spend $8 billion to rebuild subway lines, modernize fare collecting systems, remodel stations, and make other improvement to bus, subway, and ferry service.
