Apartments may replace arcade building near Nantasket Beach

If approved, the building would occupy 3.5 acres and would sit 4 feet above ground level, Reale said. He estimated the cost at $32 million and said it would generate more than $500,000 a year in local tax revenue.

Chris Reale has applied for a special permit to erect The Dunes at Paragon Boardwalk at the site of the arcade building and adjacent mini-golf course on Nantasket Avenue. The design calls for 140 one- and two-bedroom rental units, year-round retail space on the ground floor, and an outdoor pool and cabana, he said.

The owner of the last remaining arcade buildings across from Hull’s Nantasket Beach — once part of long-closed Paragon Park — wants to replace it with a five-story apartment building.

Advertisement

“With the pandemic effectively shutting down our indoor business and people wanting to live in this part of town, we feel it is the right time,” Reale said.

“Once complete, the mixed-use development will be a premier oceanfront destination at the entrance of Hull, where impressive hotels and lively retail once attracted vacationers from all corners of New England,” he said.

Reale bought the block-long arcade building and mini-golf course on Nantasket Avenue in November of 2017 for $2.2 million. At the time, Reale said he hoped to revive the once bustling amusement center.

The arcade was the last remnant of Paragon Park — best known for its roller coaster along the beach — which opened in 1905 and closed in 1984. The only other remaining piece of the amusement park is the Paragon Park Carousel, which was bought at auction by local investors and moved a short distance in 1986 to its current site just down from Reale’s property.

Reale and his business partner, Chas Boggini, razed a portion of the arcade building in the summer of 2019 to make way for an outdoor venue called the Paragon Boardwalk. It opened a year later during the pandemic and includes a stage, volleyball court, outdoor seating, and shops and food vendors in five shipping containers.

Advertisement

The indoor business — arcade games and food and drink venues — has been closed for nearly a year because of COVID-19, Reale said. Focus shifted to the outdoor boardwalk, which allowed the business to stay solvent, he said.

He said the boardwalk will be run in 2021 by an independent operator — with expanded emphasis on fitness classes and outdoor activities for families — while he and Boggini work on the new project.

Reale said he hoped the project would lead to more revitalization of the area, and would be a catalyst for the town and state to improve parking and pedestrian access for both sides of the Hull peninsula near Nantasket Beach.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.