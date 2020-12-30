Baker urges people not to host New Year’s Eve gatherings

He asked that residents not “hold big New Year’s gatherings at your own home” and “if you do do anything, try to do it outside and make it brief and follow the guidelines. Wear a mask.”

“I know what tomorrow night is, it’s New Year’s Eve,” Baker said during his regular State House news conference. “And I know that the start of the new year for all of us is a chance to breathe a deep sigh of relief. But I would just ask everybody to continue to stay vigilant.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday urged Massachusetts residents to avoid large gatherings on New Year’s Eve and said the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan is moving forward despite some “bumpy” moments in the initial stages of the herculean rollout.

Turning to vaccine distribution, Baker said “this is the largest rollout of a vaccination program in US history and it can’t happen fast enough. That said, we were expecting to get about 300,000 doses by the end of the calendar year, and we’re going to get about 300,000 doses by the end of the calendar year.”

Baker noted that he said weeks ago “that I expected the rollout would be bumpy, and it’s certainly lived up to my expectations with respect to that. But I’ve also talked to folks in the pharma business on the Moderna side and the Pfizer side who have said to me that they believe they will be able to deliver on their production schedules and their production requirements.”

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders also discussed the vaccine rollout during the briefing.

Sudders said vaccinations began this week at long-term care facilities, including the Soldiers’ Homes in Chelsea and Holyoke, which have lost scores of elderly residents to the disease.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sudders said, a total of 268 residents of both homes and more than 200 staffers had been vaccinated.

Next week, Sudders said, more information will be available on first responder vaccinations. She said state public safety and public health officials are meeting with first responders Thursday to discuss “the draft plans and obviously make modifications in response to the feedback.”

By the end of the day Tuesday, Baker said, just over 75,000 doses had been reported administered in the state’s immunization database.

“Obviously these numbers will continue to climb as more vaccinations take place at the long term care facilities and across our health care system,” Baker said. “Phase One of that distribution plan at this point is well underway and and starting next week, we’ll have more information to share about the next group [in Phase One] ... which are the first responders.”

The normally mild-mannered Baker pounded the lectern with both hands as he told reporters he looked forward to bidding good riddance to 2020.

He also reflected on the yearlong toll of the virus, which has wrought staggering levels of death, illness and economic despair throughout the state and nation.

“If you wanted to put together a virus that was as destructive physically, emotionally and spiritually as it could possibly be, it would look like COVID-19,” Baker said. “It would be asymptomatic for a lot of people so that they could spread it to others without knowing they were doing it, and at the same time convince a whole bunch of people that it’s really not that bad. And at the same time, it would be an absolute murderous infection for many other people who were on the other end of this spectrum.”

Baker also rattled off the grim Massachusetts infection stats that state officials have been parsing for months.

“I mean, from my point of view, 350,000 people confirmed who’ve had it in Massachusetts. ... Almost 12,000 people have passed away,” Baker said. “The impact on sort of all those businesses that literally are touch businesses - you know, the cafe on the main street or the small restaurant or the diner or the clothing or the, you know, the small retailer. ... When I think about this, what I really think about more often than not is just how insidious and destructive COVID has been in so many ways, both to people’s physical health but [also] to their state of mind and to so many of the things that are important in a period of high anxiety and stress.”

