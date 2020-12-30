In canceled fireworks, some see a fitting end to 2020

“This year’s been throwing everything at us,” said Devin Bagnulo, who lives in the Methuen area. “There’s nothing to do now but, you know, follow the guidelines and hope for the best.”

Would-be celebrants reacted online with a mixture of resigned understanding, bitter frustration, and earnest disappointment. But one sentiment seemed to ring louder than all the others: How else could we expect a year derailed by COVID-19 to end?

On the last Monday of 2020, First Night Boston tweeted out a reminder: There will be no fireworks show to usher in 2021.

Bagnulo, 23, said the holiday season has felt odd, with quieter family gatherings and a less celebratory mood. At the same time, this winter’s losses have tracked with the rest of a year marked by pandemic sacrifices, he said.

Advertisement

“It’s sad, honestly. But it is what it is at this point,” he said.

First Night, which originated in Boston in 1975 and spread nationally, usually draws hundreds of thousands of revelers for performances, ice sculptures, a parade, and dazzling fireworks. This year, rather than attracting spirited crowds to the Back Bay and Copley Square, First Night will take place virtually, with hours’ worth of highlights from previous years streaming online.

The celebration joins a long list of signature public events that have been set aside or moved online because of the pandemic: The Boston Marathon. Summertime music and art festivals. Fourth of July fireworks. The Head of the Charles Regatta.

It is perhaps fitting, then, that 2020 will end not with a bang, but with a whimper.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to cancel all the different events,” said Dusty Rhodes, president of Conventures Inc., the events company that has produced First Night for the past six years. “It’s enormously disappointing to have to disappoint all those people.”

Advertisement

Rhodes said she has high hopes for a safer and more celebratory 2021 — “a vibrant year,” she said cheerfully.

“Coming out of this pandemic, [we will see] what can and can’t be done due to the mandates by both the governor and the mayor — and in good common sense. But we’re in the event business, so we are locked and loaded for the first opportunity to be able to safely do events again,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said that while Conventures has fielded calls over the past few days from a disappointed public, most people understand the company’s decision to cancel some events.

Adrian Velasquez, 21, grew up in Massachusetts. Independence Day and New Year’s fireworks were among the highlights of his childhood, he said, but he understood the decision to call both off this year.

“Is the net positive that we get from the celebration going to outweigh the positive we get in terms of safety from not having a celebration?” the Everett resident asked. For him, the answer is a clear: Safety outweighs celebration.

Even so, Velasquez said, missing out on so many special moments has been difficult.

“I’ve been to the Fourth of July celebration and the First Night celebration a lot, so it’s something that’s kind of dear to my heart. So it is sad to see it not happen this year,” he said.

Mourning public events lost to the pandemic is understandable, said Melissa Whitson, an associate professor of psychology at the University of New Haven. Such gatherings provide a sense of community, which helps bolster mental health.

Advertisement

“It’s feeling a sense of belonging, a sense of identification with one’s community,” Whitson said. “What research has discovered is that this sense of community is a strong predictor for individual wellbeing.”

Public events — whether fireworks, marathons, or days of service — help build community, Whitson said, and thus help keep a city’s or a town’s residents happier and healthier.

The cumulative effect of losing so many of the shared moments that make cities and those who live in them stronger is one of the pandemic’s many psychological costs, Whitson said.

Canceled New Year’s traditions are “one more marker, as all the recent holidays have been, about how different things are,” she said.

But the New Year also provides an opportunity for individuals and communities to reflect and build their collective wellbeing in other ways, Whitson said.

Rather than hosting fireworks and festivals, cities and organizations might host drives for those in need. Neighborhoods might keep up their holiday displays and encourage residents to take walking tours. Families and friends might set out to write a different sort of New Year’s resolution list, one that includes the activities they are looking forward to doing together once pandemic dangers have receded.

“There are still ways of helping people know that . . . we’re in this together, that we’re still connected as a community,” Whitson said.

For Eduarda Berry of Revere, it’s easy to feel dejected about this New Year’s Eve, which unlike most previous years of her life will not include a train ride to downtown Boston to celebrate.

Advertisement

But the 27-year-old educator and health care worker said she has much to be thankful for as the year ends.

“Instead of just looking at the negatives, I’m thanking God I still have a job and all that, and I still have the people around me,” Berry said.

Ultimately, Berry said missing one more celebration will be a short chapter in a long year filled with missed milestones, but also intimate moments spent at home with close family.

“In March, did I think we would be here today? Absolutely not,” she said. “This whole year has been life-changing.”

Dasia Moore can be reached at dasia.moore@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @daijmoore.