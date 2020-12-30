Daily Hampshire Gazette editor ‘eliminated’ six months after significant company layoffs

Tuesday’s announcement was the latest cut to the Northampton-based Gazette, one of the country’s oldest newspapers, as newsrooms nationwide face dwindling print circulation, ownership changes, and hard-fought union disputes.

“And...I was just told my job was ‘eliminated,’” she wrote. “I love my staff, I love this paper, and I love this community. What a shame.”

The Daily Hampshire Gazette in Western Massachusetts has seen a shift at the top of its masthead after editor-in-chief Brooke Hauser tweeted that she had been laid off Tuesday morning.

The paper, which has operated since 1786, saw its staff slashed in late June when 29 workers employed by the Newspapers of New England — 25 of whom were in the Pioneer Valley Guild — were laid off. Then, according to MassLive, members of the union opposed the outsourcing of printing jobs to an Auburn facility owned by Gannett Co. Inc, the nation’s largest newspaper corporation. A public petition attempted to reverse the move.

Prior to that, eight Gazette, Greenfield Recorder, Athol Daily News employees were terminated last December, and a series of “painful cuts” occurred in late summer of 2018 — around the time Hauser assumed her top-ranking role at the Gazette.

Joan Livingston will now be editor in chief of the entire Pioneer Valley region, overseeing the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Recorder, and Daily News, she wrote Wednesday in a note to readers. Livingston has been in community journalism for more than 30 years, including time as a reporter, columnist, and editor, according to her staff biography.

The staffing move is part of a comprehensive plan to put the Newspapers of New England “on a stronger path forward,” according to internal communications from publisher Michael Moses.

“We have been working around the clock to determine a streamlined organization, and while the loss of valuable employees is never without regret, the new organizational structure is shaping up to be strong,” Moses wrote in the statement. “The road map will require a change in how we work, and what we need to do that work. We will need to be nimble, responsive, and innovative. The most significant structural changes will impact our newsroom.”

Hauser said she will dearly miss her position and colleagues.

“This has been such a meaningful job,” she said in a phone interview. “It’s possibly been the best and worst job I’ve ever had.”

In her two-year tenure as editor, Hauser oversaw a shrinking newsroom she estimates employs fewer than 20 reporters now. She led the paper as it expanded its coverage throughout Northampton, Holyoke, Hampshire County, and parts of Franklin County, and spearhead efforts to diversify the staff, she said. Hauser previously worked in the Gazette’s opinion and features section.

The editor’s departure prompted a strong response online, as longtime Gazette readers, fellow journalists, and employees came out in support of Hauser.

“Brooke’s edits make good work great and she ALWAYS supported us as reporters and colleagues,” wrote Dusty Christensen, the Gazette’s investigative reporter covering Holyoke, in a tweet.

“Your commitment to the Gazette and the community served was evident in your work,” Michelle Williams, the managing producer of MassLiveNews, tweeted.

Mike Moran, the Gazette’s longtime sports editor, tweeted Tuesday that he too is taking a voluntary buyout and leaving the paper. Moran started at the paper more than 18 years ago.

“The changes made this year have been tough, but there are good people who are excellent at what they do still on staff,” he wrote in a thread. “The paper is in good hands. Support local journalism.”

On Twitter, Hauser advocated for more non-profit newsrooms and fewer paywalls for local outlets. She also told the Globe she’s increasingly looking to alternative revenue models in the journalism industry, like those held by the VTDigger and Seven Days.

“It’s not the community I’m going to miss,” she said. “I am a part of this community. I live here. My kids go to school here. I have friends here. I will miss the newspaper.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.