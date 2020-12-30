Despite rain, snow, or pandemic, crossing guards keep our kids safe

Blinn is 73 years old. She’s been a crossing guard in Natick for 39 years. It ran in the family. “My mother and sister were crossing guards,” said Blinn. Her daughter followed suit.

The best time to call an on-duty crossing guard is basically never. Exceptions are made if a Natick police safety officer is on the other end of the line.

Gladys Blinn’s phone rings. Bad timing. “Can’t talk now, I’m on duty!” she screeches into the phone, and hangs up. It’s not a job she can just step away from, not even for a moment.

“Crossing guards were all women when I started,” said Blinn. “It was extra money for the family. You had to wear skirts, a jacket, and 1½- to 2-inch flat heels.” Things have changed. Four of the town’s 11 current crossing guards are men.

There is also a reserve list, just in case. “But very rarely do any of the guards ask for time off,” said Police Lieutenant Cara Rossi. “Whether it snows or rains or it’s super hot, they show up to get the kids across the street.”

Nor has the pandemic stopped them. Since Natick students returned to school last fall for a mix of in-person and remote classes, Blinn has reported to work at the Wilson Middle School crossing, off Route 27, ready to face the rush and cacophony of kids and cars.

“The biggest concern is the traffic,” she said. “The children know what to do.” It’s the drivers that worry her. “Some cars don’t stop or use their directional lights. Stopping the aggressive drivers, that’s the main thing I do.”

Blinn has been stationed outside the Wilson school for the past 19 years. Before that, she spent 20 years as a crossing guard at Brown Elementary School off Hartford Street.

All those kids, all those years, it’s been like one big family to Blinn.

“Gladys is very diligent and compassionate with the kids, families, and other crossing guards,” said Rossi.

It’s a bond that, for many crossing guards, lasts even after the job ends.

Barbara Thoresen, 83, just retired after working as a crossing guard in Ashland for 49 years. She misses it already. “Oh I do,” she emphatically said. “I miss the children.”

Being on the job that long, you don’t just get to know the kids, you meet the parents and become a de facto family member. That’s especially true for Thoresen, who for nearly half a century had the same beat.

“Concord and Front Street, that was my corner. I was close to the children I crossed. I’d see them every day. I knew where they lived.”

Ashland Police Chief Vincent Alfano described Thoresen as “powerful and dynamic,” with the kind of “endearing personality” essential for the job.

“She could run circles around us,” Alfano said. She smiled and shouted; she calmed and warned. There is inherent pressure on a crossing guard, Alfano said, because they’re protecting a family’s “most important cargo.”

“It’s all about safety,” Thoresen explained. “You teach the kids what the sidewalks and crosswalks are for.” Many times she’d wag an index finger at an in-a-rush motorist. “I didn’t say a word, just pointed.” They got the message. “Next time they’d be waving at me.”

When Thoresen’s four children were young, she always arranged her on-duty hours so she could be at home when the kids were.

Her husband, Jens, passed away recently, so it gets a little lonely now. She reflects on her job, clearly missing the routine, the familiarity of it, the constant in her life. At home, “I can hear when a school bus is going by, without seeing it.”

Gladys Blinn, 73, Barbara Thoresen, 83. We should all be so young at heart.

