Governor Gina Raimondo for commerce secretary? Honestly, who knows?

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I definitely do not miss going clubbing on New Year’s Eve. And by clubbing, I mean standing awkwardly in a corner with a rum and coke in hand listening to 50 Cent. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 86,789 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 1,095 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 9.4 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 28.6 percent. The state announced 18 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,760. There were 423 people in the hospital, and 12,869 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Let’s start by being fully transparent: For all the gossip making its way around Rhode Island politics this week about whether Governor Gina Raimondo is set to join the President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, the truth is that most of the folks who claim to be Gina whisperers are mostly just reading Politico and Twitter.

Advertisement

What we do know is that Raimondo was interviewed for vice president and has been floated for at least two cabinet-level positions (secretary of health and human services and secretary of transportation) over the last month. Now, her name has emerged as a potential finalist for commerce secretary, which is an attractive job for her skillset.

So should Rhode Island be preparing for Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee to take the helm at some point in 2021? Here are some factors to consider.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Rhode Island health officials on Tuesday outlined who will get the COVID-19 vaccine over the next two months. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Brown University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha has become one of the most vocal critics of the slow vaccine rollout nationally. Read more.

⚓ Following Dr. Jha’s criticism, President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that 100 million vaccines will be administered within his first 100 days in office. Read more.

⚓ Providence College has two players on Team USA in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. The team scored a 7-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Strange: You learn something new every day, and if you read this story, you’ll learn that goats apparently really love to eat Christmas trees. Read more.

⚓ Health: A 41-year-old congressman-elect in Louisiana has died from COVID-19. Read more.

⚓ Food: My colleague Devra First explains how TikTok helped define the year in food. Read more.

⚓ Fun: Here are 10 ways to ring in the new year... from home. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, due to the holiday, we’re moving birthday wishes up to Thursday. If you want to recognize a friend or family member, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ This might sound rather late, but the Warwick Board of Canvassers will meet at 3 p.m. to certify the results of the November election.

Advertisement

⚓ The Westerly School Committee is meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss the job performance of its labor negotiation attorneys.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.