Multi-vehicle crash on Zakim Bridge leaves some with non-life-threatening injuries

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday evening on the southbound side of the Zakim Bridge, leaving some people with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.
Only the right lane of Interstate 93 was open on the bridge as of about 8 p.m., State Police said on Twitter. Drivers should expect temporary delays in the area as crews work to quickly reopen lanes, State Police said.
A State Police photo showed at least three cars that had sustained damage, and there was a dramatic skid mark running diagonally across about three lanes of traffic.
