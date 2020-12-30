New England Patriots, Revolution donate masks, hand sanitizer for use by T riders

In a statement, the T announced the generous contribution from the home teams and said the Ride Safer campaign consists of three components. Those include providing face coverings to riders who need them at busy stations during peak travel times; signage and messaging to promote physical distancing and mask wearing on the T; and the website mbta.com/RideSafer that offers travel tips and a detailed look at the T’s beefed-up cleaning and disinfecting efforts at stations and on vehicles, according to the statement.

The MBTA said Wednesday that the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and Patriot Place have donated 2,500 face masks and 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer for distribution to T riders in support of the transit system’s Ride Safer campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

“The health and safety of our riders and employees continue to be our top priorities during these challenging times,” said T General Manager Steve Poftak in the statement. “The MBTA greatly appreciates this contribution from the Patriots, Revolution, and Patriot Place as we strive to provide safe, essential transit services to those who rely on buses and trains.”

Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place, also lauded the partnership in the statement.

“We are proud to support the MBTA’s Ride Safer program to help meet the ongoing needs for masks and hand sanitizer in our surrounding communities,” Earley said. “We are thankful to continue our strong partnership with the MBTA by teaming up on this great initiative to keep members of our communities safe and healthy.”

Local sports heroes have stepped up previously to support mask wearing amid the pandemic.

Back in August, Dr. David Rosman, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, cut a sleek promo video with Pats special teams captain Matthew Slater, Celtics center Tacko Fall, Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, Red Sox hurler Martin Perez, and Revs defender Brandon Bye urging state residents to wear their face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

“When you’re a part of a team, everyone has responsibility to do your job,” Slater said in the clip, which was produced in support of the state’s #StopTheSpread campaign. “We only succeed when we work together and everyone takes no days off.”

Fall chimed in next, saying in the video, “the game plan to defeat our opponent is simple. Wear a mask.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.