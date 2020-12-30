A new logo, toy drive, and skills grant

Ariana Calder, a senior at Minuteman High School who is majoring in Design and Visual Communications, has created a new logo for the Lexington Housing Assistance Board (LexHAB). LexHAB selected Calder’s logo after reviewing several submissions by Minuteman’s design students. Calder, who plans to attend college to study graphic design after she graduates from Minuteman, said she is delighted that her work is being recognized. “I’m so excited that my design work will be the face of such an important movement,” she said.

Temple Emanuel in Newton invites seniors and others to a Zoom event. “Who Will Take Care of My Daughter After I Am Gone?” on Jan. 19 at 6:15 p.m. The program will be led by Joan Katz, a geriatric care manager and social worker. Some things discussed during the program include planning for your adult special needs child, coordinating family estate plans with disability benefits, and how to balance needs and share burdens with your other children and family members. Contact Tracy Schneider, Temple Emanuel’s senior programming director, at tracys120@yahoo.com for more information, including the Zoom link.

NORTH

The West Newbury Police Department’s Toys for Tots gift drive last month garnered about 100 donations from the community, according to Chief Jeffrey Durand. Toys for Tots is a foundation started by the US Marine Corps that works to collect gifts for children in need during the holidays. Police began accepting unwrapped, new toys for children for the annual gift drive in mid-December. Community members were invited to participate by dropping off donations at the station on Main Street.

The Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover has been awarded a $400,000 Skills Capital grant from the Baker-Polito Administration. As a result of the funding, the school will be able to purchase new robotics and optics and laser equipment, and update its computer workstations and network design technology. The purchases will support the school’s day programs as well as Lawrence High students in the After Dark Program who take their academic courses during the day at Lawrence High before traveling to the vocational school for career and technical training. The improvements also will support adult programming Greater Lawrence Tech offers in partnership with Northern Essex Community College.

SOUTH

The East Bridgewater Board of Selectmen announced that two local businesses will soon be hooked into the town’s sewer lines, thereby expanding local commercial opportunities. The board recently approved applications to connect Dewhurst Lumber and Subway, both on Bedford Street, to the town’s waste-water treatment facility. The facility currently serves the East Bridgewater Fire Station, East Bridgewater High School, Central Elementary School, and the Bedford Street CVS.