N.H. Governor Chris Sununu cancels outdoor inauguration ceremony due to safety concerns

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that his outdoor inauguration ceremony has been canceled due to “aggressive” anti-mask protesters that have been demonstrating outside his home, causing public safety concerns.

Sununu explained the reasoning for the decision in a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon.

“My first responsibility is ensuring the safety of my family and our citizens,” he wrote on Twitter. “For weeks, armed protesters have increasingly become more aggressive, targeting my family, protesting outside my private residence, and trespassing on my property — an outdoor public ceremony simply brings too much risk. We do not make this decision lightly but it is the right thing to do.”