N.H. Governor Chris Sununu cancels outdoor inauguration ceremony due to safety concerns

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that his outdoor inauguration ceremony has been canceled due to “aggressive” anti-mask protesters that have been demonstrating outside his home, causing public safety concerns.
Sununu explained the reasoning for the decision in a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon.
“My first responsibility is ensuring the safety of my family and our citizens,” he wrote on Twitter. “For weeks, armed protesters have increasingly become more aggressive, targeting my family, protesting outside my private residence, and trespassing on my property — an outdoor public ceremony simply brings too much risk. We do not make this decision lightly but it is the right thing to do.”
Instead of having the outdoor ceremony, Sununu said he would be sworn in with the Executive Council during a small ceremony that will be attended by leaders of both houses of the New Hampshire legislature on Jan. 7. Other members of the legislature will be able to attend the event virtually, he said.
“I will deliver my inaugural address live at 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 7,” he wrote. “More details will be made public in the coming days.”
THREAD: Today I announced that the 2021 outdoor Inaugural Ceremony has been cancelled amid ongoing public safety concerns. My first responsibility is ensuring the safety of my family and our citizens. 1/— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) December 30, 2020
