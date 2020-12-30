Pit bull viciously mauls 11-year-old boy in Dorchester; off-duty BPD officer stops attack

“An off-duty officer heard the sounds of screaming, and he observed a pit bull viciously attacking a young 11-year-old child,” Gross told reporters. “At this point the officer activated himself and he was broadcasting the attack and that unfortunately this kid was being attacked and that he would have to intervene, at which time he did.”

Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross briefed reporters near the scene of the attack, which was called in around 12:09 p.m. in the area of 7 Rock Terrace.

An off-duty Boston police officer fired his gun Wednesday afternoon in Dorchester to stop a pit bull from continuing to maul an 11-year-old boy, who suffered injuries to his neck, arm and groin in the terrifying attack, authorities said.

The situation grew increasingly dire, compelling the officer to fire his weapon.

“The dog continued to viciously attack the young child,” Gross said. “Fearing for the child’s safety, the officer discharged his firearm halting the attack. He was able to save the child and then summons Health and Hospitals, or Emergency Medical Services, to the scene to render assistance to the child.”

Gross said the child was grievously injured; a police spokesman later said the boy’s injuries were non-life threatening. It wasn’t immediately clear if the pit bull was actually struck by gunfire.

“At this point the two dogs are detained,” Gross said. “The child is at the hospital. Unfortunately a child was mauled. He was bitten in the neck, in the arm, in the groin. And thank God the officer was there to to intervene because if he didn’t, the dog was going to continue to attack this child. There was also another pit bull being restrained by an individual, that I’m confident that would have joined in on the attack as well.”

The child was in surgery at an area hospital later in the afternoon, Gross said, while the officer was taken to a hospital for observations and “is well.”

“At this point we’re just thankful that the child was saved,” Gross said. “And if anyone witnessed this, you know, we have the trauma teams on the way to respond to any neighbors. So this shooting will be investigated by the firearms discharge investigative team and will report to the district attorney.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins also briefed reporters and praised the off-duty officer who rushed in to save the child.

“We need to be really grateful that a Boston police officer intervened in this circumstance,” Rollins said. “There’s an 11-year-old child that we are hopeful will make it, but has been harmed significantly. And but for the bravery of this officer, we might be having a very different press conference right now.”

She said officials will work to help the child’s family.

“We are going to get this family some services, because this 11-year-old had siblings that likely saw what happened,” Rollins said. “And we are hopeful that this child is going to make it through. But we’re going to wrap this family up with wraparound services and help and treatment as much as they need. But I want to personally thank this officer for intervening and saving this child’s life.”

