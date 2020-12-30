Police investigating fatal shooting of man in Malden

At approximately 7:03 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred on Bowdoin Street. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Kevin Molis.

Malden police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in Malden Tuesday night.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.

An open investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Mass. State Police assigned to that office, as well as the Malden Police Department.

Advertisement

The is a developing story that will be updated.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.