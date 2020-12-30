Remember to wipe the snow off your car ... or this could happen to you

At 6:20 a.m. Dec. 17, a 51-year-old Wilmington woman was cited for failing to clear snow off her vehicle. According to the log entry, “three sides were obstructed and she hit a snowbank causing her to become stuck.” She was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended license and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

A ‘BIZARRE DISCOVERY’

Police in Quincy said they made a “bizarre discovery” when they arrested a man wearing homemade body armor that he fashioned out of three pizza pans on Dec. 22. According to police, the encounter began when Officer Paul Foley randomly queried the license plate of a gray Cadillac CTS sedan that was traveling past him on the Southern Artery. Foley soon learned there were at least 67 recent queries of the Cadillac’s plate by other law enforcement agencies and there was a “wanted alert” for its registered owner, who had an expired license and an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

When Foley pulled the Cadillac over, he found two men and a woman inside the vehicle. All three said they had hypodermic needles on them, but they denied having any illegal contraband. But that turned out not to be the case, according to police. Foley’s canine partner Charlie, a Labrador retriever trained to sniff out drugs, detected drug odors coming from the Cadillac and police ended up recovering a folding knife, a crack pipe, a digital scale, crystal methamphetamine, and pills from the vehicle and its occupants.

As he frisked the registered owner of the vehicle, Foley discovered that he was wearing makeshift body armor under his shirt that consisted of three metal pizza pans — two of which were bent and shaped to fit the contour of his body — that were secured in place with tape and Velcro wrap. Foley also located a key in the owner’s back pants pocket that could have been used to unlock handcuffs.

The owner of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man from Quincy, was arrested on the outstanding warrant; the 28-year-old-woman from Quincy was arrested on outstanding warrants and also charged with possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs and possession of Class C drugs; and the 31-year-old male driver from South Boston was summonsed to Quincy District Court for excessive window tint, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of Class B drugs.

SWASHBUCKLING SWORDSMEN ... ON A DUNKIES RUN

At 12:14 p.m. Dec. 10, police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 1 in Peabody. The caller reported seeing three men who were armed with weapons, including swords, knives, and an ax. The caller told police that two of the men were sitting outside in a silver Honda minivan with a dealership logo on the side. According to the log entry, officers spoke to the men, who explained the swords were “decorative” and not actual weapons.

MAKING A FAST EXIT

At 11:17 a.m. Nov. 8, Bridgewater police received a 911 call about a fuel spill in the parking lot of the Cumberland Farms gas station. Police later tweeted that the damage was caused by a “vehicle that forgot to remove the nozzle before driving away.”

ANYBODY THERE?

At 10:48 p.m. Dec. 9, police were called to the CVS at 637 Lowell St. in Peabody after a man entered the store to buy something and told police that no employees appeared to be there. The log entry stated that the lights were on and the doors were open, and after he got his items he brought them to the register and “called out several times without a response.” He then left the store and waited outside for police to arrive. Once on the scene, police spoke to the staff working inside the CVS, who explained that “they had just stepped out back and did not hear the customer,” and otherwise everything was in order.

















