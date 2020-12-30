Second child dies after Providence house fire

Alison and her 7-year-old sister, Ashley, had been home with relatives at 10 Lucy St. when a fire broke out mid-afternoon on Dec. 22. The others escaped when they heard the smoke detectors going off, then realized that the two sisters were missing.

But the toddler died Saturday, despite the efforts of Providence firefighters and medical staff at Hasbro Children’s Hospital to save her. Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré confirmed the girl’s death Wednesday.

PROVIDENCE — After 2-year-old Alison Sandoval was rescued from a house fire that killed her older sister a few days before Christmas, her loved ones hoped for a miracle.

Advertisement

Firefighters found the sisters in their bedroom on the second floor, above a deck where the fire appeared to have started. Paré said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious or intentional.

Ashley died soon after the fire, but Alison lived for a few days, remaining in critical condition at Hasbro.

The Sandovals’ landlords, who are family friends, are holding fundraisers to help the families find new places to live, replace their belongings, and now, pay for two funerals. Another fundraiser, set up by the parent company of the restaurant in which the girls’ uncle works, is also ongoing.

Ashley, Alison, and their mother came to Providence from Guatemala, while the girls’ father remained behind, their landlord’s daughter, Yesmin Asencio, told the Globe on Dec. 24. The children’s aunt, who also lived at 10 Lucy St., was like a second parent to the girls, she said.

Ashley, who was also known as Nataly, was attending an elementary school in Providence, where she was learning English, she said.

“She told her mom that she just started to feel like this was a better place than Guatemala,” Asencio said. “It’s just a tragedy.”

Advertisement





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.