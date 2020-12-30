Two firefighters hurt during daring rescue of two people trapped in Somerville fire

Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Wednesday in Somerville when they rescued two older residents who became trapped in a home during a pre-dawn, 3-alarm blaze, officials said.
Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen told television reporters at the scene on Kensington Avenue that his crews encountered heavy fire as soon as they arrived.
“Upon arrival, we had heavy fire conditions in the basement spreading up the rear stairway,” Breen told reporters. “Two older occupants trapped on the second floor in the rear, they were rescued over ladders.”
Breen said two firefighters got hurt during the rescue and were taken to an area hospital.
“They’re doing well,” Breen said of the injured firefighters. “I can’t really discuss their injuries at this point.” He said the injuries were “non-life-threatening” and that “they’ll be OK.”
Medford firefighters provided mutual aid during the blaze, according to Local 1032, their union.
“Engine 1 and Ladder 2 were dispatched early this morning mutual aid to assist Somerville in fighting this 3 alarm fire,” Local 1032 tweeted. “Great job by SFD rescuing two trapped residents on the second floor.”
Somerville fire officials couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment later Wednesday.
Globe correspondent Breanne Kovatch contributed to this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.