Two firefighters hurt during daring rescue of two people trapped in Somerville fire

Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Wednesday in Somerville when they rescued two older residents who became trapped in a home during a pre-dawn, 3-alarm blaze, officials said.

Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen told television reporters at the scene on Kensington Avenue that his crews encountered heavy fire as soon as they arrived.

“Upon arrival, we had heavy fire conditions in the basement spreading up the rear stairway,” Breen told reporters. “Two older occupants trapped on the second floor in the rear, they were rescued over ladders.”