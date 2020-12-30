Watch: These Boston Dynamics robots are dancing machines

In a choreographed dance, robots “Atlas,” “Handle,” and “Spot” break it down to the classic hit “Do You Love Me” by The Contours. And most impressive of all — these bots are extremely talented.

Waltham-based robotics company Boston Dynamics is ready to close the door on 2020, and in a new video released Tuesday, the company enlisted four of its research ventures to evoke a blip of optimism to ring in the new year.

Most humanistic bot Atlas starts the sequence solo with impressive footwork and shoulder shimmies, soon joined by another Atlas, followed by Spot — the company’s dog-like robot — and Handle, a mobile manipulation bot for moving boxes.

Advertisement

The synchronized choreography features moments where the Atlas bots balance on one foot in striking unison, where Spot nails “The Running Man,” and where Handle bobs his neck to the beat.

“Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year,” Boston Dynamics said in the caption of the video, which had over 1.5 million views by Wednesday morning. “Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics.”

Boston Dynamics recently granted Hyundai Motor Company an approximate 80 percent stake in a deal that values the company at $1.1 billion.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.