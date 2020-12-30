Biden to tap two longtime officials for top Pentagon roles

The officials said Biden has selected Kathleen Hicks, a think tank strategist and former senior Pentagon official who is heading Biden’s Defense Department transition team, as his nominee to be deputy defense secretary. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss decisions that have not yet been announced.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate two former senior officials to fill the Pentagon’s number two and number three jobs, transition officials said, further signaling the new administration’s intent to forge a more predictable foreign policy and revitalize agencies that Biden says have been ’'hollowed out’' by President Trump.

Hicks would be the first woman in the department’s second-highest-ranking job, a position that typically focuses on management of a massive global workforce and a budget of more than $700 billion.

The officials said Colin Kahl, who served as a top Pentagon official for the Middle East during the Obama administration and later as Biden’s national security adviser, would be nominated to be undersecretary of defense for policy, an influential role that helps shape major security decisions.

In tapping Kahl, Biden has reached for someone with whom he has established ties, as he did when he chose longtime aide Anthony Blinken as his secretary of state nominee and a retired general, Lloyd Austin, whom Biden got to know during dealings with Iraq, as his choice for defense secretary.

The nominations provide insights into what can be expected of the new administration’s handling of an array of security challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic, threats from Iran, and China’s military rise. Taking over from Trump, the incoming administration is expected to seek to end the unpredictability and reversals that have often characterized the current president’s global affairs.

In a draft announcement about the nominations, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, Biden said that Hicks and Kahl have ’'the broad experience and crisis-tested judgment necessary to help tackle the litany of challenges we face today, and all those we may confront tomorrow.’'

The expected announcement comes as Trump continues to contest the results of the Nov. 3 election and as a feud escalates over how his administration is managing the transition, which is proceeding despite his attempts to remain in office.

Aides to Biden have accused the administration of failing to provide adequate access and information as they prepare to take office, including at the Pentagon. Earlier this week, Biden said the lack of information on matters ranging from the allocation of troops to the defense budget amounted to ’'irresponsibility.’'

Acting defense secretary Chris Miller, who was appointed last month after Trump fired his predecessor, has defended the Pentagon’s handling of the transition and described the information provided to the transition team. Officials say the pace of transition meetings has slowed because of the holidays.

The nominations signal Biden’s desire to place experienced bureaucrats in leading positions in agencies he says have been ’'hollowed out’' of seasoned bureaucrats under Trump and sidelined during an abbreviated or chaotic decision-making process.

The appointments also illustrate Biden’s aim to restore closer alliances in Europe and Asia, the value of which Trump has repeatedly questioned.

’'This should be understood as needing to have leaders who know the Pentagon inside out and are ready to take on the whole suite of challenges on day one,’' one transition official said.

Transition officials said the incoming administration also planned to appoint Kelly Magsamen, who previously worked in the State and Defense departments, including serving in a senior Pentagon role for Asia policy, as Pentagon chief of staff.

The nominees will join Austin, a retired four-star general who oversaw the war in Iraq and headed US operations in the Middle East, in seeking Senate confirmation. Austin, who would become the country’s first Black defense secretary, must obtain a congressional waiver because he has not been out of the military for a required seven years, a fact that has generated criticism from those who believe recently retired officers should not lead the Pentagon.

Hicks, who is now a scholar at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, has criticized some defense decisions under Trump, including a reduction in forces in Germany.

In 2017, Hicks told lawmakers that while former military officers should be limited in their ability to serve in senior Pentagon roles, she supported a waiver for Jim Mattis, another retired general who became Trump’s first defense secretary.

The selection of Hicks, who rose up the ranks after beginning her government career as an intern, places a woman in a top Pentagon role after Biden passed over Michele Flournoy, another former official who was seen as a likely pick, for defense secretary. In June, Hicks and Flournoy jointly argued for efforts to reverse flagging morale among government workers and returning a more rigorous decision-making process for security issues.

Kahl, a professor at Stanford University who began his government career as a lower-level official at the Pentagon, has warned that the COVID-19 crisis could affect US security by intensifying political turmoil around the world. He also said the Biden administration would probably keep small Special Operations forces in certain countries to address terrorism threats but would seek to avoid large troop commitments.

Kahl is also a member of Biden’s team reviewing the National Security Council.