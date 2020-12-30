California announces first case of variant virus

Fauci said: “I don’t think Californians should think that this is odd, it’s to be expected.’'

Newsom said he had just learned of the finding in a Southern California case Wednesday. He announced it during an online conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday announced the first known case of the new, and apparently more contagious, variant of the coronavirus in the nation’s most-populated state, following the first reported US case in Colorado.

Newsom did not provide any other details about the person who was infected.

The Colorado and California cases have triggered a host of questions about how the mutant version circulating in England arrived in the United States and whether it is too late to stop it now, with top experts saying it is probably already spreading elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, the first person in the United States known to be infected with the new variant of the coronavirus was identified Wednesday as a Colorado National Guardsman who had been sent to help out at a nursing home struggling with an outbreak. And health officials said a second Guard member may have it, too.

“The virus is becoming more fit, and we’re like a deer in the headlights,” warned Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps ResearchTranslational Institute. He noted that the United States does far less genetic sequencing of virus samples to discover variants than other developed nations do, and thus was probably slow to detect this new mutation.

The two Guard members had been dispatched on Dec. 23 to work at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in the small town of Simla, in a mostly rural area about 90 miles outside Denver, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist. They were among six Guard members sent to the home.

Nasal swab samples taken from the two as part of the Guard’s routine coronavirus testing were sent to the state laborator, which began looking for the variant after its spread was announced in Britain earlier this month, Herlihy said. Samples from staff and residents at the nursing home are also being screened for the variant at the lab, but so far no evidence of it has been found, she said.

The confirmed case in Colorado is a man in his 20s who hadn’t been traveling, officials said. He has mild symptoms and is isolating at his home near Denver, while the person with the suspected case is isolating at a Colorado hotel while further genetic analysis is done on his sample, officials said.

The nursing home said it is working closely with the state and is also looking forward to beginning vaccinations next week.

Several states, including California, Massachusetts, and Delaware, are also analyzing suspicious virus samples for the variant, said Dr. Greg Armstrong, who directs genetic sequencing at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said the CDC is working with a national lab that gets samples from around the country to broaden that search, with results expected within days.

The discovery in Colorado has added urgency to the nation’s vaccination drive against COVID-19, which has killed more than 340,000 people in the country.

Britain is seeing infections soar and hospitalizations climb to their highest levels on record. The variant has also been found in several other countries.

Scientists have found no evidence that it is more lethal or causes more severe illness, and they believe the vaccines now being dispensed will be effective against it. But a faster-spreading virus could swamp hospitals with seriously ill patients.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Some Moderna vaccines to Texas show temperature problems

At least three shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Texas last week with signs that the shots had strayed from their required temperature range, prompting a delay in other deliveries, according to the state hospital association.

Some Moderna vaccine shipments that were scheduled for delivery last week, before the Christmas holiday, were held back over the temperature problems, said Carrie Kroll, vice president of advocacy, quality, and public health at the Texas Hospital Association. It was unclear how many doses were affected overall.

The affected shipments were replaced by the federal government and others were held back by US officials because of a potential problem with their temperature sensors, Kroll said. Moderna’s vaccine must be kept frozen for shipment and storage.

The temperature problems underscore how the United States has faced obstacles in its effort to get 20 million Americans vaccinated by the end of the year, a goal that appears to be out of reach. As of Monday, only 2.13 million people had received shots, even though 11.45 million doses of the vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer and BioNTech have been distributed.

A Moderna spokesman referred questions to the federal government and McKesson Corp., which is distributing the Moderna vaccines.

Spokespersons for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and McKesson said they were looking into the matter. Spokespersons for Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

Officials from the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed that doses had been delayed but didn’t directly respond to queries about the temperature problems.

“Some of the shipments for week 2 were delayed and were not received by providers until Monday and Tuesday of this week,” Lara Anton, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said in an e-mail. The delay contributed to the appearance that Texas has administered a relatively small portion of the vaccine doses allocated to the state.

Kroll, the hospital association official, said hospitals were just now getting some doses that were expected a week ago, but the numbers in the states’ vaccine allocation don’t reflect the delay.

Other reporting problems may make it seem like Texas medical providers are administering fewer shots than they are in reality, she said. Some hospital systems have had trouble with the data system the state uses to track immunizations, she said. Shots they administer aren’t properly logged in the central system, and the discrepancies need to be resolved case-by-case.

“It’ll look like there’s vaccine sitting on the shelf when it’s actually been administered,” Kroll said.

BLOOMBERG