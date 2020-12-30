Missouri Sen. Hawley announces he will contest certification of electoral college vote

President Trump has repeatedly and falsely suggested that the ceremonial milestone offered a last-ditch way to reverse the election results.

Congress will gather next week in a joint session, where Vice President Mike Pence as the presiding officer will read aloud the results of this month’s electoral college vote confirming Biden won the November election.

Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, announced Wednesday that he will object next week when Congress convenes to certify the electoral college vote, a move that will force a contentious floor debate that top Senate Republicans had hoped to avoid, before President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is cemented.

By law, if any member of the House joined by a Senator objects to the electoral college slates, both chambers must debate and then vote on the contest. But the challenge will inevitably fail because Democrats hold a majority in the House — plus a number of Senate Republicans have also recognized Biden’s win.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky and other leading Republicans had discouraged their members from challenging the process, conceding the move would ultimately fail but force their members to take an awkward vote.

But a series of House Republicans had said they planned to object to the vote and, in a statement, Hawley said he would sign on as well, as a way to highlight purported election irregularities.

’'At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act,” Hawley said.

More than 90 federal and state judges have now rejected challenges to the November vote, including finding allegations of fraud to be meritless.

Hawley has been mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, and his move is certain to appeal to Trump supporters and parts of the Republican base.

But other Republicans have argued that it would be politically harmful to force their members to decide whether to back Trump out of loyalty in a vote bound to fail and appear to be bucking the will of the voters. McConnell counseled against the move in a call with fellow Republicans earlier this month.

Trump has been clear about what he wants from Republicans, summoning his supporters to protest in Washington next week. ’'JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!” he tweeted Wednesday.

Votes could be particularly difficult for GOP senators up for a reelection in 2022 who believe the 2020 election was conducted fairly. If they break with Trump, they risk facing a primary challenger who could question their loyalty to the outgoing president.

But supporting the challenge means endorsing the disenfranchisement of millions of voters in swing states who voted for Biden and potentially undercutting a new American president just as he prepares to take office.

A Biden spokeswoman dismissed the significance of Hawley’s plans to contest the electoral college results, saying that ’'the American people spoke resoundingly in this election” and that the role of Congress is ’'merely a formality.’'

’'It certainly should be treated as such,’' Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said told reporters on a conference call. ’'Regardless of whatever antics anyone is up to on January 6, President-elect Biden will be sworn in on the 20th.’'

Hawley was the first senator to commit to the challenge. Previously, Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, had said he was considering the move but had not yet decided whether to move forward. .

A number of Republican members of the House, led by Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama and encouraged by the president, have also said they plan to challenge votes in swing states where they claim without evidence that the vote was marred by fraud.

Hawley’s move was cheered by several pro-Trump Republicans, including Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida. ’'Welcome aboard, Senator,’' Gaetz said in a tweet.

Hawley drew criticism following his announcement Wednesday from some who suggested he was more motivated by 2024 presidential politics than concerns about the 2020 election.

In a tweet, Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, suggested that a positive tweet from Trump about Hawley’s move would help him with Trump supporters in 2024 even if the move goes nowhere. Hawley could then ’'blame someone else when it fails,’' Kinzinger said.

Hawley’s move will also raise pressure on Pence, who will preside over next week’s proceedings. On Sunday, Representative Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, and several Arizona Republicans filed a lawsuit against Pence, an attempt to get a federal judge to declare the 1880s law that governs the proceedings next week and tell Pence that accordingly, he does not have to accept Biden’s electors, as the law would otherwise require.

The judge has ordered Pence to respond to the suit by the close of business on Thursday, a filing that will likely offer an initial indication into how Pence views his role in the process.