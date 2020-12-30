Petula Clark shocked that ‘Downtown’ played before bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Petula Clark expressed shock and disbelief that her 1964 hit “Downtown” was aired just minutes before a bomb detonated in Nashville on Christmas morning.

“I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement — was me — singing ‘Downtown'! Of all the thousands of songs — why this one?” Clark wrote on a Facebook post Tuesday.

Clark said she loved Nashville and wished she could give everyone in the city a hug.