Trump calls for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican, to resign

’'Also won the other Swing States,’' Trump claimed, continuing a series of false claims he has made since President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner nationally.

’'@BrianKempGA should resign from office,’' Trump said in a tweet. ’'He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG!’'

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Wednesday called for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to resign, escalating his criticism of a fellow Republican who has refused to intervene in the state’s presidential election or embrace Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud.

Trump’s latest criticism of Kemp came in a tweet that urged his supporters to watch a broadcast of a Senate hearing in Atlanta on purported election irregularities.

Speaking to reporters in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, Kemp dismissed questions about the president’s tweets as a ’'distraction.’'

’'I mean, I’ve supported the president,’' he said. ’'I’ve said that many times. I worked as hard as anybody in the state on his reelection up through November the 3rd. I’ve supported the legal process that him or any other campaign can go through in this state. But at the end of the day, I also have to follow the laws and the Constitution.’'

No credible evidence of widespread fraud has emerged in Georgia or other states since the Nov. 3 election. Biden’s narrow victory has withstood multiple recounts, court challenges, and other examinations of the voting process, including some spurred by Trump’s unfounded allegations of fraudulent mail-in ballots.

On Tuesday, the Georgia secretary of state’s office announced the results of a signature audit conducted of mail-in ballots from the election cast in Cobb County. Working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the office said it reviewed signatures on 15,118 ballot envelopes, finding none were fraudulent and that all but two included signatures that matched that of the voter on file— demonstrating that election officials who examined the signatures before the vote had a 99.99 percent accuracy rate.

Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by about 12,000 votes, claiming the state’s 16 electoral votes. Biden was the first Democratic White House aspirant to win the state since 1992.

Trump’s call for Kemp to resign comes amid the closing days of a pair of Senate runoff elections in the state that will determine control of the chamber in Washington next year.

Kemp told reporters that his focus now is on those races, in which two incumbent Republicans face Demoratic challengers.

’'I don’t want to wake up on January the 6th and wonder what else I should have done,’' Kemp said. (Washington Post)





Fight over Trump’s tax records sent back to lower court

WASHINGTON — President Trump ran out the clock Wednesday in his long-running legal battle to shield his tax and financial records from Congress when a federal appeals court declined to rule on the matter and sent the case back to a lower court.

The brief order from the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit does not mean the effort by House Democrats to access Trump’s business records is over. But the congressional term will expire and Trump will leave office in January without having his financial data turned over to lawmakers.

The D.C. Circuit emphasized that it was not taking sides. The one-page order noted that the House intends to reissue the subpoena to Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, at the start of the new Congress next week.

’'We express no view as to whether this case will become moot when the subpoena expires or as to the merits of the parties’ arguments,’' according to the unsigned order from Judges David Tatel, Patricia Millett, and Neomi Rao.

The order leaves unanswered separation-of-powers questions about how the court should balance Congress’s oversight authority with concerns about the reach of subpoenas for the president’s personal information. Instead, a district judge will consider the new circumstances if the subpoena is reissued when Trump is no longer president.

The order comes after the Supreme Court this summer returned the case to the D.C. Circuit for a more detailed review of the congressional subpoena. House Democrats have been seeking eight years of the president’s information that lawmakers say they need to amend financial disclosure and conflict-of-interest laws. Trump sued his accounting firm to try to block lawmakers from obtaining financial statements and audits prepared for Trump and his companies.

The D.C. Circuit case involving the president’s records held by Mazars USA is separate from the effort by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to access the same information. The New York prosecutor is investigating alleged hush-money payments made before the 2016 election to two women who said they had affairs with Trump, and the probe ramped up recently after Vance hired forensic accounting experts to examine the president’s business operations. The president has denied the allegations.

The Supreme Court could rule at any time in the New York case.

In a third case, the New York-based appeals court this month also took a pass on deciding Trump’s lawsuit seeking to block Deutsche Bank from turning over the president’s financial records to two House committees.

In the D.C. subpoena case, the three-judge panel was reviewing the matter for a second time after initially siding with the House in a 2-1 decision. Tatel, nominated by President Bill Clinton, and Millett, nominated by President Barack Obama, were in the majority. Rao, nominated by Trump, dissented.

When the Supreme Court sent the case back to the D.C. Circuit this summer, the justices said subpoenas directed at the president must meet a higher bar and can be ’'no broader than reasonably necessary’' to serve Congress’s purpose.

Trump’s lawyers, backed by the Justice Department, questioned lawmakers’ intentions in their briefings and said the ’'professed interest’' in revamping disclosure laws ’'cannot justify the ‘significant step’ of subpoenaing the president’s papers.’'

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform told the court in filings that Trump’s refusal to fully disclose or divest from his business holdings creates ’'the risk that his decision-making as president may be influenced by private financial considerations.’' (Washington Post)