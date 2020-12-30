A boiling debate over the choice of a new speaker on Beacon Hill

It’s easy to blame progressive activists for any disappointing outcome, as Joan Vennocchi does in her column “ With Speaker Mariano, progressives get what they deserve ” (Opinion, Dec. 29). But she ignores that Ways and Means chairman Sánchez was himself supporting majority leader Ron Mariano for speaker, and many of Mariano’s supporters pledged to him more than a decade ago (“ Long the House’s consummate insider, Ronald Mariano poised to finally lead it ,” Page A1, Dec. 27). An alternative outcome, unfortunately, wasn’t in the cards.

The 15th Suffolk state representative race was the most hotly contested legislative primary of 2018 ( and the most expensive ). Voters in the district looked to the State House to find a bold response to the chaos and daily horror show of the Trump administration. They were hoping for bold action to protect immigrants’ rights, ensure a livable planet, and invest in community needs. But despite the high rank of their state representative, Jeffrey Sánchez, they didn’t find that leadership. So they voted him out, as we do in a democracy.

Many politicos believe that Mariano’s tenure will be short before he passes it on to someone else. Rather than relitigating old fights, I hope to help build support for a progressive speaker. I invite Joan Vennochi to join me.

Mohammed Missouri

Salem

The writer is a former State House staff member and is board member of the nonprofit advocacy group Progressive Massachusetts.

He’d take Sánchez

First, as an old white guy, I object to yet another old white guy leading the House of Representatives. Second, as someone who voted for Jeffrey Sánchez in every election, I think he represented us very well and is a decent person. Joan Vennochi’s op-ed astutely explains to me why I voted for him. I am by no means a Sánchez apologist, but he worked diligently to represent our district and made his way up the ranks through competence, fairness, and loyalty. That’s what you do in a legislature to make a difference and to be effective. I proudly call myself a progressive but, more important, I honor and support those who work hard to represent me and serve the interests of the Commonwealth. Like Jeff Sánchez. I applaud Vennochi’s searing op-ed, which holds the progressives’ feet to the fire.

Allen M. Spivack

Jamaica Plain

