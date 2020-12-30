The Iran nuclear deal can and should be revived

“The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is worth reviving — and improving” (Opinion, Dec. 23) is an excellent summary of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and Iran’s nuclear program. The deal effectively blocks every possible route for Iran to make a nuclear weapon. Its most important part, to my mind, is the repurposing of the Arak reactor that could have produced weapons-grade plutonium (Pu). Over 90 percent of the nuclear weapons ever produced used Pu rather than highly enriched uranium. I must add that a uranium bomb is easier to manufacture than an implosion Pu bomb. Iran’s recent violations of the deal are minor and easily reversed.

I’m a physicist, retired after 38 years from Los Alamos National Laboratory. My field is nuclear safeguards, nonproliferation, and arms control. Most of my career involved working with the International Atomic Energy Agency. I’ve followed the history of Iran’s nuclear program carefully almost from its beginning.

I suggest the Biden administration must try to rejoin the JCPOA and remove the economic sanctions as required. Then it could attempt to open negotiations addressing issues such as Iran’s missile program and involvement in other Middle East matters.

T. Douglas Reilly

Los Alamos, N.M.