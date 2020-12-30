Pass the economic development bill

The need, though, is as great as ever — both for the targeted short-term coronavirus measures envisioned in the legislation, and the bigger policy shifts that the state needed long before the outbreak. In the waning days of the legislative session, lawmakers need to get the economic development bill to Governor Charlie’s Baker desk.

Then the two bills went to a House-Senate conference committee charged with hashing out differences between the proposals, where they’ve languished ever since.

Seemingly eons ago — but actually just this summer — both houses of the Massachusetts Legislature passed economic development bills designed to steer state workforce investments, reform restrictive housing rules, and protect local businesses from the sudden havoc created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of Massachusetts residents continue to file for unemployment, landlords are evicting more tenants than they have in months, restaurants are closing. The $600 checks to individual taxpayers and more loans and grants to employers on their way from the federal government, while certainly better than nothing, may provide some relief but won’t revive the economy on their own.

Both House and Senate bills contain provisions tailored for the coronavirus emergency. For instance, the House version puts a cap on fees that delivery services can charge to restaurants; it would expire when the crisis passes. The proposed legislation also loosens liquor regulations for restaurants, makes loan money available for businesses affected by the virus, creates a grant program for museums and other cultural institutions to create remote programs, and sets up a recovery commission.

Both chambers also included a version of Governor Charlie Baker’s housing choice legislation, which would ease the construction of new housing. That was a major pre-coronavirus priority, but the outbreak has only put the consequences of the state’s housing shortage in sharper focus. The way the virus ripped through overcrowded apartment buildings in places like Chelsea was a tragic reminder that the state’s long-term inability to build enough housing means demand is being met in unsafe and, ultimately, unjust ways. The housing language in the Senate’s version is stronger, but both would be a serious step forward.

The coronavirus has also changed the equation around another seemingly unrelated item tucked into the House’s version of the bill — the legalization of sports betting. If the state allowed sports betting and taxed it, it’s estimated that would raise tens of millions of dollars annually — which wouldn’t hurt at a time when state revenues have been taking a beating and services are on the chopping block. The Senate bill is silent on sports betting. If it’s a sticking point, it shouldn’t hold up progress on other fronts.

As usual, bills are piling up at the end of the legislative session, raising worries that even some widely supported legislation will be left by the wayside. The added distraction of House Speaker Robert DeLeo’s retirement hasn’t helped. This year in particular, though, failing to pass the economic development package would be inexcusable. The Legislature gave itself plenty of extra time to work through the differences between House and Senate bills — and the need for an economic shot in the arm has rarely been so clear.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.