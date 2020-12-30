Trump makes last stand with the lives of millions

Re “President signs off on relief package” ( Page A1, Dec. 28): In delaying his signing of the months-long negotiated and desperately needed COVID-relief bill, President Trump made himself the lone obstacle for millions of Americans to avoid immediate financial disaster. For this erratic president, holding sway over the fate of millions had the look of a last-minute power grab in an attempt to lessen the humiliation of his election defeat.

Trump clearly has been embittered by that defeat, is determined to settle scores with Congress, and is intent on complicating the work of his successor..