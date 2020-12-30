What I got wrong in 2020

Take, this May column on why Kamala Harris was the best vice presidential pick for Joe Biden. Nailed the first part, but I did write this:

I should say at the outset that I had a fairly good year (more on that later), but when I messed up, I messed up but good.

Each December, I brew a large cup of coffee, sit down in a comfortable chair, and engage in an annual exercise of self-flagellation. I read every column I wrote the previous 12 months and review all the things I got wrong.

“Harris … is Black and would bolster Biden’s already strong support among this critical constituency ... Yet it’s hard to imagine that the opportunity to cast a ballot for the first African-American woman (and first woman of Indian descent) on a presidential ticket would not excite voters of color.”

This didn’t happen. Biden overwhelmingly won Black voters but did worse than Hillary Clinton among them. In fact, he had the worst showing by a Democratic presidential candidate, among Black voters since 2004. Had I paid better attention this would have been obvious. First, as I noted in the piece, Harris didn’t energize Black voters in her primary run. There was a lesson there. Second, the Trump campaign made a concerted effort to reach out to Black voters — and polls showed it was working.

Misjudging Trump’s support was a routine problem for me this year. In April, I wrote that Trump’s decision to embrace those protesting lockdowns would probably be politically harmful.

“By aligning himself with people who are quickly becoming laughingstocks to much of the country — and whose views are extreme even for the modern GOP — Trump is at risk of further hastening his decline.”

I think there’s a good argument to be made that Trump’s war against public health measures may have helped him to consolidate support among Republicans and may have also helped him over-perform pre-election polling. At the least, I should have given greater consideration to the possibility that Trump’s anti-lockdown rhetoric had the potential to be galvanizing to not only his supporters, but to Republicans in general.

Along similar lines, over the summer, I wrote that the Trump campaign’s efforts to paint Biden as “a tool of Bernie Sanders and his fearsome band of socialists” is “as likely to succeed as the the campaign’s discarded salvos against ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ or ‘Joe Biden: China’s best friend.’”

Calling Biden a socialist appears to have resonated with voters, particularly among Hispanic voters. I did my best to get outside of my bubble, but I think this is one example of my misjudging the effectiveness of Trump’s campaign appeals. When I attended a Trump rally in October and nearly every person I talked to mentioned the bogeyman of socialism, I should have paid more attention.

Besides overestimating Harris’s support among Black voters, I misjudged the political power of Democratic liberals. After progressives enjoyed a couple of victories and near wins in congressional primaries, I wrote that “the success of these insurgents, all of them people of color who were dramatically out-spent by their opponents, portends a possible turning point for the Democratic Party.”

I doubled down by arguing that “with a number of primaries coming up in the next few weeks — on both the House and Senate side — there is potential for progressives to run up their numbers.”

That didn’t happen and, moreover, liberals have not seen their power grow. The losses for Democrats in the House and the failure to gain a clear majority in the Senate are more likely to undermine progressive policy goals, since President Biden will be forced to work with Republicans to pass legislation.

I also wrote that if Biden “wins the presidency, it could usher in a period of progressive victories unlike anything since the Great Society of the 1960s.”

“Liberals,” I wrote, “might have lost the battle for the Democratic nomination, but they are poised to win the war.”

Yeah, not so much.

In September, I was particularly bullish on Biden’s chances, going so far as to argue that “while many Americans are fretting over the increasingly narrow possibility that Trump somehow prevails in November, they are sleeping on the equally likely possibility of a major Biden victory that could vault Democrats to control of both houses of Congress and lead to a sweeping realignment in American politics.”

Neither happened so I wasn’t exactly wrong, but my enthusiasm for a Trump loss got the better of me here.

That was definitely the case with this paragraph, “Biden has a seven- or eight-point lead with Trump consistently polling in the low 40s. If Trump’s numbers never escape that 40-43 point range, we could be looking at a double-digit victory for Biden — even if you factor in votes for minor parties.”

As the kids might say, “Oof.”

In September, I said that the question of whether “Trump will seek to produce a splashy vaccine announcement on the cusp of Election Day seems more a question of when, not if.”

Actually it was neither.

I’ve been pretty harsh on former Attorney General Bill Barr, but in retrospect I went too far in this column. Barr, I wrote in September, “appears to be 100 percent shameless in working to ensure that Trump gets another term as president. That makes Barr, not his boss, the most dangerous man in American politics.”

As it turned out, even Barr had lines he refused to cross.

Overall, some of my warnings about Trump went too far.

After Trump was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, I wrote this, “Rather than chastening Trump, impeachment has emboldened him. There is nothing that can stop his assault on American democracy now.”

This was partially correct. Trump spent much of 2020 shredding norms and undermining democratic institutions. But, ultimately, his post-election assault on democracy was stopped and, ironically, by GOP state officials and federal judges who wouldn’t go along with it.

After Election Day, I wrote that “virtually everything public opinion polling seemed to be telling about the state of the American electorate proved wrong. There was not the repudiation of Trumpism that many thought would occur. The blue wave didn’t materialize.”

Ish. I overstated things when it comes to polling, and considering Biden won by 7 million votes, I think we can say this election was a repudiation of Trump.

Finally, after the George Floyd protests, I asked, “Has America entered a post-Willie Horton world, in which ostentatious racism and playing on white anxieties is no longer a political winner?”

I don’t think this was necessarily wrong, but it was way too soon to make that argument.

That’s the bad news. On a more positive front, I got a few things right. In early January, after the Trump administration’s assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, I told everyone to take a chill pill. “There are reasons to believe the situation won’t spin out of control. Iran has no desire to get into a larger shooting war with the United States military and understands that if it pokes the American bear too hard, the consequences could be severe.” As we approach the one-year anniversary of the assassination, there are hints that an Iranian response could be forthcoming, but the doomsaying last January that a wider war was imminent were wildly off-base.

In late February, I wrote my first piece about the coronavirus and said, “Combined with the extraordinary disruption of school closures and Americans being homebound for weeks or months, coronavirus has the potential to do more to deny Trump a second term than anything that happens on the campaign trail this fall.”

That proved to be true.

Finally, there was this about Biden that I wrote in March after Super Tuesday, “Presidential candidates rarely, if ever, win on the strength of their policy prescriptions. Values, character, trust, and a candidate’s vision of America have long played a more decisive role ... Sometimes politics can be as simple as that; a desire not for grand, sweeping change, but for a far more basic transformation — replacing a bad guy with a good guy.”

In 2020, I got a few things wrong but I’m pleased with my batting average. However, in my 2019 “what I got wrong” column, I said, “I will also try to make my column something other than ‘what did Donald Trump do now.’” It’s hard to argue that I succeeded. I started off the year pretty well, but once the pandemic hit, it was difficult to pivot. In general, it’s hard not to write about the president when he plays such a dominant role in American politics and it’s even harder to write about public policy issues when there’s virtually nothing happening on the policy front. Since the election, I’ve barely written about Trump. I look forward to not writing about him at all in 2021.

Thanks to all of you for reading. You have made this year just a little bit easier and I appreciate it. As always, I will try to do better next year.

