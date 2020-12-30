Instead, we thought that such an extraordinary year called for something a little different. With that in mind, we present the 20 quotes that tell the story of Boston sports in 2020, in chronological order.

Trying to put an absolutely unprecedented year in some sort of historical perspective? Analyzing the impact of a worldwide pandemic, empty arenas and stadiums, league-wide bubbles, massive social unrest and once-in-a-generation personnel changes? Trying to tackle it all in a neat little analytical package would be doing a disservice to the personal stories, the memorable moments, and the lessons we learned along the way.

Tom Brady after he played his final game for the Patriots. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“Who knows what the future holds? We’ll leave it at that.”

— Tom Brady, Jan. 4

Brady made the statement from the podium after the playoff loss to the Titans, a 20-13 defeat at home that was punctuated by a pick-6 thrown by Brady with less than a minute to go. After 20 seasons with the Patriots, it would be the quarterback’s last game in New England. He signed with Tampa Bay in March.

“This is a special place. There is nothing like it in all of baseball, and I will miss it dearly.”

— Alex Cora, January 14

Cora’s comment came after he and the Red Sox parted ways after the manager was implicated in a sign-stealing scheme while serving as bench coach for the Astros. He was replaced by his bench coach, Ron Roenicke. The move kicked off a year of seismic events for the Red Sox, which culminated in Cora getting re-hired.

“It was awesome. It was just great exposure for our sport and for our league to be in Boston.”

— Jillian Dempsey, February 9

Dempsey, a three-time National Women’s Hockey League All-Star and captain of the Boston Pride, was speaking at the end of the NWHL All-Star Game, which was played at a sold-out Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. The NWHL postseason was cancelled because of COVID-19, but the Pride were later honored as the 2019-20 regular-season champions.

Jillian Dempsey shoots during practice in February. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“After winning three of these things, I might just bring it back to Milton.”

— Northeastern’s Ryan Shea, February 10

Shea showed up to the postgame press conference toting the Beanpot trophy after his Huskies beat BU in February. The Milton native was part of a Northeastern team that has won three consecutive Beanpot titles.

“A ton of emotions ran through my head. I was like, ‘We won. We won the Beanpot.’ I saw my teammates cheering, and I was kind of in shock.”

— Northeastern’s Lauren MacInnis, February 11

MacInnis delivered the game-winner in double overtime to lift NU to a 4-3 win over Boston University, then delivered this quote. It was the Huskies’ first Beanpot championship since 2013, and the 17th in program history. The game was played in front of a tournament-record 1,790 fans.

“It sucks.”

— Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, March 5

The Red Sox left-hander was blunt while taking questions about whether or not he needed Tommy John surgery. Sale ultimately went under the knife, and spent the 2020 season rehabbing.

“Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone, but that has not been the case with Tom. He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time.”

—Bill Belichick on Tom Brady, March 17

The Patriots coach, in a statement, complimented Brady and his legacy on the day the quarterback announced he would be leaving the Patriots.

Belichick and Brady on the field during a November 2019 game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for an historic 124th Boston Marathon.”

— Tom Grilk, C.E.O. of the B.A.A, May 28

The head of the Boston Athletic Association offered a glimmer of hope for those runners who were slated to participate in the 2020 Boston Marathon when he announced there would be a virtual component for the canceled race. After postponing the event from April to September, the 124th Boston Marathon was canceled outright for the first time in history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community. This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player, (doesn’t) exclude me from (any) conversations at all. First and foremost, I’m a black man and I’m a member of this community. … We’re raising awareness for some of the injustices that we’ve been seeing. It’s not OK.”

— Jaylen Brown, May 30

When George Floyd died in May, NBA players rallied around the cause of social justice and dismantling racism. The Celtics forward was at the forefront of the movement, driving from Massachusetts to Georgia, his home state, to lead a march. On Instagram, he wrote: “It’s not OK.”

“Torii Hunter’s experience is real. If you doubt him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens. Last year there were 7 reported incidents at Fenway Park where fans used racial slurs. Those are just the ones we know about.”

— Statement from the Red Sox, June 10

Hunter, who had a no-trade clause in his contract to avoid being sent to the Red Sox, made claims about racial taunts from Boston fans, and the team backed him up in this statement. It was affirmation for other Black ballplayers who said they had heard similar words from the stands at Fenway.

“When people are partying in Los Angeles, I just want to remind Los Angeles — because you know I come from Los Angeles and I spend the winters there — that in the last 20 years, Los Angeles has won zero World Series and the Red Sox have won four. So I’ve got nothing to be complaining about regarding our past.”

— Red Sox team chairman Tom Werner to WEEI, July 24

The Red Sox dealt former MVP Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in February. Werner, when asked about the deal before Boston began play for the 2020 season, pointed to the team’s recent World Series victories as a reason fans shouldn’t be bitter. Betts would end up playing a pivotal role as the Dodgers won their first title since 1988.

“You’re trying to play as hard as you can. Obviously, you’re playing a best-of-seven series so there’s going to be some battles going on and what not. But when you play at your home rink, you play at an away rink, and there’s fans cheering for you or against you and that creates another buzz around the series. There’s none of that, so it just feels dull at times. … There’re moments that — OK, there’s little scrums and what not. But then there might be five minutes and its just coast-to-coast hockey and there is no atmosphere. It just feels like an exhibition game.”

— Tuukka Rask, August 13

The Bruins goaltender raised some eyebrows when he made these comments shortly after the NHL began the playoffs in a bubble format, saying that playing in an empty arena was no replacement for the energy that comes with playoff hockey. Two days later, Rask would leave the team and the bubble hours before a game was set to begin. The Bruins would fall to the Lightning in five games in the second round.

Cam Newton celebrates an interception by J.C. Jackson in his first game as a Patriots. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“I don’t get butterflies. I give ‘em.”

— Cam Newton, September 10

Newton, who signed with the Patriots in June, would end up replacing Brady for the Patriots. The former MVP got off to a very good start, leading New England to two wins in its first three games. But after a bout with COVID-19 and some personnel changes, Newton has struggled.

“I think that’s why we love Marcus. He plays with passion. He’s full of fire. That’s what I love about him the most. He has that desire and that will and we need him to continue to have that. There’s ups and downs with families all the time, but we embrace each other for who we are. And for who Marcus is, I love him for it.”

— Jaylen Brown, September 17

Brown was defending teammate Marcus Smart in the wake of a blowup after the Celtics blew a 17-point lead on the way to a 106-101 loss to the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Smart and the Celtics rebounded, but were ultimately eliminated by the Heat, 4-2.

“I’m not the only one that has had many, many sleepless nights [during the pandemic]. There are ADs across the state and country that have had sleepless nights too, I’m sure. It’s the fear of not knowing. Safety is paramount in everyone’s lives, especially right now, and we’ve never done this before. It’s kind of like building and flying an airplane at the same time.”

— Lowell High athletic director Dave Lezenski, September 28

Lezenski was speaking for several administrators across the state as high schools tried to navigate holding a fall sports season. The MIAA moved football to a later season, and schools successfully held seasons for soccer, cross country, golf, field hockey, and volleyball.

“It’s hopefully the first and last interview I will ever conduct in an airplane hangar.”

— Chaim Bloom, November 14

The Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer recounted his sitdown with Cora, a conversation that ultimately paved the way for the managers’ return.

“I’m just happy that I’m the guy he decided to go with. I’m not going to disappoint him.”

— Alex Cora, November 14

Cora, in discussing his re-hiring by the Red Sox, emphasized the expectations placed on him in returning to the team.

“Our student-athletes have sacrificed so much since June to even make this season possible for BC and our fans, and now it is time for them to focus on finishing up the semester strong and going home to spend time with their families and loved ones. Very few teams in the country handled playing in a pandemic better than our student-athletes have, and I thank them for all of their hard work and sacrifice to make it through the season. While the team has decided to conclude its’ season, we have the utmost respect for our ACC bowl partners and we look forward to participating in the postseason again in 2021.”

—Boston College AD Pat Kraft, December 10

The Eagles, who finished 6-5 — a slate that included a near-upset of No. 1 Clemson — decided to opt out of a bowl game. Over the course of the season, several players indicated that trying to play during a pandemic took an emotional and physical toll, with Alec Lindstrom saying at one point that it was “starting to take a mental toll. Guys can’t go home like they usually can.”

The Revolution react after the Crew eked out a 1-0 win to advance in the MLS playoffs. Emilee Chinn/Getty

“We’ve come a long way. But I think you know well as well as I do that Bruce (Arena) is not happy with losing. He wants to win. I think you can tell his winning mentality has been contagious with the organization and the Krafts also love to win. So this is obviously a great run and we’re happy we made it this far. But Bruce isn’t here to lose in the Eastern Conference Finals, he’s here to win Cups.”

— Revs defender Andrew Farrell, December 6

Farrell made these comments after New England lost to the Columbus Crew in the MLS Eastern Conference final, 1-0. It was the end of a remarkable run for the Revolution, who made a late-season push for their first MLS Cup.

“Cam’s our quarterback.”

— Bill Belichick, December 10

Belichick doubled down on his signal-caller in the wake of New England’s 24-3 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Newton struggled at times, going 9-for-16 for 119 yards and an interception in the loss.

