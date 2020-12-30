Bill Belichick implies Cam Newton will start against Jets in final game of season

Newton has started every game for which he’s been available this season, despite minimal production. Over the last three games, New England’s offense has scored just one touchdown.

Asked Tuesday afternoon during his weekly interview on WEEI if he plans to start Newton, Belichick replied, “I would imagine, but we’re going through that now, so we’ll see.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t confirm which quarterback he plans to start for Sunday’s season finale against the Jets, but it appears Cam Newton will again get the nod.

Against the Bills Monday night, the first game the Patriots have hosted while eliminated from playoff contention since December 2000, Belichick stuck with Newton, who threw for just 34 yards and finished with a passer rating of 57.9. Backup Jarrett Stidham did enter the game in the third quarter, with the Patriots down multiple scores.

No matter the circumstances, Belichick has publicly shown no interest in discussing a switch. Asked last week about the possibility of Stidham starting, Belichick said, “How about if I let you know if we’re going to make a change?”

When it was suggested on WEEI that the coaching staff might not learn much more about Stidham from a singular Week 17 start, Belichick responded, “I think there would be some truth to that.”

“At some point, he’ll get an opportunity to play and a good opportunity to prepare and that will be a better evaluation,” Belichick added. “Whatever point that is, I don’t know.”

The support for Newton doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon. Belichick, McDaniels, and many players have lauded Newton all season.

“He’s done a tremendous job,” McDaniels said Tuesday. “He studies, he works extremely hard, as hard as any player that I’ve coached. He comes in prepared each day, he prepares hard for every practice, every session we have, and he’s ready to go each week at the game. He gives us everything he’s got.

“To me, you can’t attach your self-worth and all that stuff to the result of a game or one certain season. Cam’s done a lot for a long time and he’s given us everything he’s got. There’s nothing else I could ask for as a coach. Have there been mistakes made? Yeah, that’s across the board. No question about it. Our whole group, we need better from.”

Asked why Newton’s preparation has not correlated with production on the field, McDaniels, as he has before, referred to the passing attack as a collective — not individual — effort.

“Everyone points to the quarterback and that’s fair,” he said. “[Cam’s] handled that burden, that responsibility, and the criticism with tremendous grace and class all year long — as he should and as I would expect. That’s what leaders do.”

Newton’s one-year contract expires at the conclusion of the season. Whether he re-signs with the Patriots is one of many offseason questions.

“He’s obviously earned the respect of this entire building, organization, every coach and player in here,” McDaniels said. “The way we feel about him won’t change.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.