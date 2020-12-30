fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston Public Schools pauses plan to start winter season

By Nathaniel Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 30, 2020, 1 hour ago
Tech Boston boys' basketball players celebrate their Boston City League championship last February. The start of the winter season in the city will be pushed back from the planned Jan. 4 start, but coaches still are hopeful to have a postseason league tournament.
Tech Boston boys' basketball players celebrate their Boston City League championship last February. The start of the winter season in the city will be pushed back from the planned Jan. 4 start, but coaches still are hopeful to have a postseason league tournament.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Boston City League is pushing the winter season back beyond a planned Jan 4. start date.

In a letter sent Wednesday afternoon to heads of school, head coaches and athletic coordinators, BPS athletic director Avery Esdaile announced the delay due to “increasing positivity rates [of COVID-19] and recent district feedback.”

Esdaile added, “We will use the remaining holiday break to continue to monitor the public health data and provide additional guidance in preparation for the later start date.”

Basketball coaches remain hopeful that practices can begin on Jan. 11 with an eight-game season starting Jan. 20 and a city tournament during the week of February vacation.

Advertisement

The Boston City League opted out of the MIAA’s Fall I season because of COVID concerns and, like rest of the state, did not compete in the 2020 spring season. Boston Public Schools have been in a remote teaching model since late October.