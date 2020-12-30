Boston Public Schools pauses plan to start winter season

The Boston City League is pushing the winter season back beyond a planned Jan 4. start date.

In a letter sent Wednesday afternoon to heads of school, head coaches and athletic coordinators, BPS athletic director Avery Esdaile announced the delay due to “increasing positivity rates [of COVID-19] and recent district feedback.”

Esdaile added, “We will use the remaining holiday break to continue to monitor the public health data and provide additional guidance in preparation for the later start date.”