Celtics’ Javonte Green will miss Wednesday night’s game vs. Grizzlies

Celtics forward Javonte Green will miss Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies because of health and safety protocols, the team announced. That has been the NBA’s official designation this season when players are sidelined for COVID-19-related reasons.
There are several factors that could have led to Green being sidelined. He could have registered a positive test, he could be experiencing symptoms, he could have violated the league’s safety protocols, or he could have come into close contact with someone who has registered a positive test.
He will be the first Celtic to miss a game this season under the protocols.
The second-year forward played 21 minutes in Boston’s 116-111 win over the Pacers Tuesday and tallied 7 points and 3 rebounds while also slowing down Indiana forward Doug McDermott.
Also, the Celtics announced that Tristan Thompson will sit out Wednesday to rest his hamstring, and that Jayson Tatum is questionable with a left thumb sprain.
