Jaylen Brown, nudging into the NBA upper tier, has career-high 42 points as Celtics trounce Grizzlies, and other observations

The basket wasn’t really significant in the trajectory of the game. The Celtics were rolling. But it was significant for Brown, as it capped the most masterful and efficient offensive performance of his career.

With 27.3 seconds left in the third quarter of the Celtics’ game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, Jaylen Brown rattled in a step-back jumper and gently pumped his fist.

The forward poured in a career-high 42 points in just 29 minutes, leading the Celtics to a breezy 126-107 win. Boston led by as many as 32.

Brown could have put up even gaudier numbers, but the Celtics’ advantage was so lopsided that he did not need to. Of course, it became that way mostly because of Brown. He made 15 of 21 shots, 7 of 10 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws, as he continues to nudge into the NBA’s upper tier with his inspired play to start this season.

The Celtics shot 53.8 percent from the field and 40 percent on 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies, who were without star guard Ja Morant, made 43 percent of their shots and 26.5 percent of their 3-pointers, becoming the first Celtics opponent to be held below 50 percent shooting this year.

The Celtics had a comfortable 40-30 lead before they made it considerably more comfortable with a powerful 17-0 run that made it 57-30. Brown had the final 11 points of that flurry, with three 3-pointers and a layup, and he wasn’t finished.

He poured in 8 more points over a stretch of just 1:25 late in the second, the final two coming on a 20-footer that gave him 26 points in the half and gave Boston a 66-36 lead. Brown seemed to have a sense of what was transpiring as he fired up two more 3-pointers in the final minute of the second quarter, but they missed, putting a minor dent in a major half.

Brown stayed in with the reserves in the final minutes of the third quarter, seemingly aware of both his point total and the reality that he would probably not be in much longer. He added 10 more points in the final 1:46 and then took a seat for the rest of the night.

Observations from the game:

▪ Entering Wednesday the Celtics had allowed their opponent to shoot better than 50 percent from the field in all four games this season. It quickly became apparent that would not be an issue on this night. Memphis was significantly undermanned and had no one to settle its offense with Morant sidelined. In the first half the Celtics had 11 steals, forced 13 turnovers and held Memphis to 37.2 percent shooting overall and 10.5 percent on 3-pointers.

▪ With center Tristan Thompson sitting out to rest his hamstring on the tail end of a back-to-back, Coach Brad Stevens went with a smaller lineup with point guard Jeff Teague taking his place. Teague had not made a 2-point field goal since the season opener, but he connected on a floater and a left-handed finger-roll in the opening minutes. He was most active on the defensive end, where he registered three first-half steals.

▪ It was almost lost amid Brown’s first-half scoring barrage, but Tatum drilled three 3-pointers over a stretch of less than two minutes, helping Boston stretch its lead to 46-30.

▪ Daniel Theis went to the bench after injuring his right thumb just over a minute into the game. But after being examined he had it wrapped and he reentered the game a few minutes later.

▪ Payton Pritchard had another solid stint off the bench in the first half. He pushes the pace for the Celtics quite well but also displays very good poise on half-court sets. He’s adept at probing into the lane, resetting and then quickly finding a teammate with a quick bounce pass in the area he just departed.

▪ Three minutes into the second quarter, eight Celtics had already registered steals.

▪ The lopsided score allowed 14th overall pick Aaron Nesmith, who had played just nine minutes all season before Wednesday, to get an extended run. He made 2 of 7 shots and had 5 points in 20 minutes, but didn’t show much to make it appear that he deserves more playing time right now.

▪ The Celtics started the season with some national spotlight games, and that meant they also started the season with some tough competition. After playing the Bucks and Nets they had a pair of road games against the Pacers, another likely playoff team. On Wednesday, they had the body language of a team that was relieved to finally be getting a bit of a respite against an overmatched and undermanned Grizzlies team. It was low pressure and free flowing.

▪ Considering the Celtics played Tuesday night and had a 26-point lead late in the third quarter on Wednesday against a Memphis team that simply didn’t have the firepower for a comeback, it was a bit surprising when Stevens put both Tatum and Brown back in for the final minutes of the third.

▪ During the first timeout the Celtics showed a video tribute for former player and coach K.C. Jones, who died on Christmas after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.





Adam Himmelsbach