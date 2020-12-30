EMass girls’ hockey players to watch in 2020-21

Juliette Barney, Braintree — The senior goalie is back after backstopping the Wamps to the D1 semifinals last season, in which Braintree yielded 31 goals in 24 games.

Lily Anderson, Woburn — A senior who can play both forward and defense, Anderson recorded 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) for a Tanners team last winter that advanced to the Division 1 co-champions.

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang — Now skating in the Catholic Central, the sophomore scored 33 points as a freshman and was an SEMGHL All-Star.

Dani Cimino, Wellesley — With two state championships, including contributing a goal at TD Garden her freshman year, Cimino is among the more dynamic returners in the Bay State Conference after scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists last winter for the Raiders.

Carolyn Durand, Canton — The sophomore had a stellar first season, posting 14 shutouts, a 0.71 goals against average, and a .957 save percentage. Canton opens its season Jan. 6 against Franklin.

Lauryn Hanafin, Austin Prep — The junior from Wilmington was the Catholic Central League co-MVP in the Cougars’ run to a share of the Division 1 title. She registered 11 shutouts in AP’s 21-1-2 season.

Kathryn Karo, Hingham — One of the most prolific scorers in the Patriot League a year ago, the junior posted 36-23—59 totals and surpassed the 100-point mark for her career.

Ellen Linso, Boston Latin — A returning Globe Super Team member, Linso went 16-4-4 with a 1.30 goals against average and a .942 save percentage as a junior. The Wolfpack is in the hunt for a fourth consecutive Dual County League title.

Samantha McKenzie, Falmouth — After leading the Clippers last season with 22 goals and 12 assists, she returns for her junior season to a Falmouth squad that advanced to the D2 semifinals.

Maggie Pierce, St. Mary’s — The sophomore put up 34 points in her first year for a Spartans team that went 16-3-4 and returns two other 25-plus point scorers in Jenna Chaplain and Samantha Porazinski.

Players selected from teams that compete in EMass conference and leagues, and whose school districts have not cancelled their seasons.