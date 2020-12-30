EMass girls’ hockey teams to watch in 2020-21

Austin Prep (21-1-2) — It seems like the Cougars reload every year, and this season is no different, led by All-Scholastic goaltender Lauryn Hanafin.

There will be no MIAA postseason, but these programs will be in the hunt for conference and league titles in Eastern Mass. (listed with final 2019-20 records).

Boston Latin (16-4-4) — The Wolfpack reached the Division 1 state semifinals last season before being stopped by Woburn, 2-0.

Braintree (21-3-1) — The defending Bay State Herget champion Wamps let up just 1.3 goals per game last season.

Canton (19-1-4) — The co-Division 2 state champion Bulldogs have a new top defensive pairing this year with Allie McCabe and Maya Battista, but with Carolyn Durand in net, there won’t be many pucks getting past her.

Duxbury (12-8-3) — The Dragons went 6-0-1 in Patriot League competition last season. Senior Mae Pittenger, who tore her ACL playing soccer as a sophomore, has returned to play defense.

Falmouth (13-6-5) — The Clippers advanced to the Division 2 state semis last season and welcome back leading scorer Samantha McKenzie.

St. Mary’s (16-3-4) — The Spartans have a trio of 25-point scorers back in senior Samantha Porazinski, and sophomore Maggie Pierce and Jenna Chaplain.

Wellesley (22-1) — The Raiders were on the doorstep of winning their third consecutive outright Division 2 state title before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the state finals and they were crowned co-champions.

Woburn (19-2-2) — The Tanners are minus twin stars Angelina and Lucia DiGirolamo, now playing for the Bishop Kearney Selects, a club team affiliated with the Rochester, N.Y. prep school. But two-way senior Lily Anderson will lead the co-Division 1 champs.